Man, who sang for his dying mother, sings again in tribute; video leaves people emotional

The video resonated with many online, who showered love and support to the man.

The story of a man singing ‘Tera mujhe hai pehle ka naata koi’ on the last call with his mother at a hospital while battling COVID-19 moved thousands to tears. Tweets of the doctor who shared the heartbreaking moment went viral last week. Now, the man shared another video singing the same song, leaving all teary-eyed.

“Music was something that tethered me to my mother. That’s how we expressed our love and respect for each other. This song is ours and will always be irrespective of validation and recognition of any magnitude. Mom knew. Or, still knows. Who knows…I love you, maa. It’s really hard here without you,” Soham Chatterjee from Kolkata wrote while sharing the same song on Instagram.

In a longer post on Facebook the son explained how this song has a special meaning to their bond. “Whenever I’d be upset with her, she’d sing it to me and I’d slip. We dueted this song everytime we were asked to sing at dinner parties or small concerts,” he reminisced. “She was my biggest critic, inspiration and singing partner under whom I’ve trained for the better part of my initial years,” he added.

“I really miss shoving your face into my chest and seeing you catch your breath for a couple of seconds, both glad that I hugged you and concerned what if I go for it again,” he added in his emotional post remembering his mother.

Last week, Chatterjee had taken to Facebook to confirm his mother Sanghamitra Chatterjee passed away few hours after the call deep in the night, sharing screenshots of the viral tweets.

Dr Dipshikha Ghosh, who made the final call, had described how the song etched a special memory in her heart forever and how it deeply left even the health workers emotional at the Kolkata hospital. Reacting to the recent video, Ghosh tweeted: “The song that triggered the nation. She’s living on through you, like you said, Soham.”

Talking about the unforgettable moment, the healthcare professional added: “I was blessed to have had the opportunity to be there. Some moments are surreal, some memories are forever.”

Many, including celebrities extended their condolences to him and asked him to stay strong, while others who have faced a similar experience in the recent times, let him know, he’s not alone.