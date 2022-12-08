Man watches FIFA World Cup as he undergoes surgery, Anand Mahindra asks if he deserves a trophy

As FIFA World Cup fever grips across the globe, football fans have immersed themselves in the matches. They try their level best not to miss a single match and wait with bated breath to watch each game. However, a hardcore football fan took it to the next level as he continued his craze while undergoing spinal anasthesia.

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra, who stumbled upon the photograph of the World Cup being screened during the medical procedure, tagged FIFA on Twitter and asked whether the man deserves some kind of trophy. The chairman of Mahindra and Mahindra shared Notes from Poland’s tweet. The tweet read, “A man in Poland continued watching the World Cup even while having an operation under spinal anaesthesia. The picture was shared by the hospital treating him, SP ZOZ MSWiA in Kielce.”

Hey @FIFAcom Don’t you think this gentleman deserves some kind of trophy…??? https://t.co/ub2wBzO5QL — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 8, 2022

A Dailymail report said that the man underwent surgery on his “lower regions” in Kielce on November 25. During the match between Wales and Iran, the unnamed man reportedly asked the doctors if he could watch the game.

After giving him spinal anaesthesia, the doctors let him watch the World Cup on the television placed in one corner of the operation theatre. The procedure, which lasted up to three hours, gave the man ample time to watch the Wales team get defeated.

The Poland hospital shared the photograph on social media which went viral. “Our patients just have a service All the gentlemen in the subliminal anesthesia are delighted ⚽️ pano️ #worldcup2022 #football #katar2022,” SP ZOZ MSWiA w Kielcach captioned the photograph.

Football fans online related with the man. A user commented, “Best way to divert your mind.” Another user wrote, “Along with the patient, the medical professionals deserve larger trophy for managing him to watch while doing surgery:)” A third user commented, “Football is just not a game it’s a religion…”