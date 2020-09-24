Man uses a pressure cooker for steam inhalation, prompts varied reactions

While many lauded the man for finding an alternative use for a pressure cooker, others expressed concern over the method.

In a video that is doing the rounds of the internet, a man is seen using a pressure cooker to inhale steam.

The video, posted by Twitter user @vineet10, shows the pressure cooker placed on the stove with a long pipe to direct the steam to the lid of another pressure cooker, where it is inhaled.

“Where there’s a will there’s a way” says the caption of the video.

Where there’s a will there’s a way 👌👍👏👏 pic.twitter.com/gVPvwjXcf9 — ILLUMINAUGHTY (@vineet10) September 23, 2020

While many lauded the man for finding an alternative method of inhaling steam on social media, some expressed concerns over the method:

Not recommended as per Disaster Management practices. This pressure steam is not controlled. Please use the store purchased vapouriser. — Rajeshwari Kori (@RajeshwariKori) September 23, 2020

This is extremely dangerous …while it may look cool the pipe may come out from either side causing severe third degree burns pls don’t try this at home — Sid 🚩🇮🇳🚩 (@i_sid007) September 24, 2020

Yeh hai innovation bhaisaab😆 — Silly Miliii💫 (@tweetingmili) September 23, 2020

Good Heavens!

Please get a steamer.Compact n comfortable. — Sangeet@sangeetsays (@sangeet0220) September 23, 2020

Ohoooo…kya baat hai….Hand-Sauna 👏👏👌👌👌 — Manya (@manya_mago) September 24, 2020

Steam bath on free of cost — Anand6194 (@anand6194) September 24, 2020

No wonder India is suffering the way it is. People believe in myths more than science. — United_We_Stand (@TheFlint2) September 23, 2020

Please don’t promote such practice. This is really very dangerous in many ways to health like burn skin, eyes damage or etc. — RAHUL SHRIVAS (@imRshrivas) September 24, 2020

Stupidity has no limits. — Hindustani (@highmettle) September 24, 2020

Another video of a man using steam from a pressure cooker to sterilise vegetables had also prompted many reactions on Twitter.

Look at the great Indian Jugaad to sterilise vegetables.😁 The efficacy of this methodology can not be certified by me however India never fails to amaze 🇮🇳 Truly Incredible India #corona #COVID19Pandemic #CoronavirusIndia pic.twitter.com/PuOhzy7TVl — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) July 24, 2020

“The efficacy of this methodology cannot be certified by me however India never fails to amaze. Truly Incredible India” IAS officer Supriya Sahu wrote while sharing the video on Twitter.

