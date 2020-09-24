scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, September 24, 2020
FinCEN Files

Man uses a pressure cooker for steam inhalation, prompts varied reactions

Twitter was abuzz with a wide range of reactions after a man found an alternative use for a pressure cooker.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | September 24, 2020 6:13:16 pm
Pressure cooker, steam, pressure cooker as vaporiser, Viral video, Indian Jugaad, Trending news, Indian Express news.While many lauded the man for finding an alternative use for a pressure cooker, others expressed concern over the method.

In a video that is doing the rounds of the internet, a man is seen using a pressure cooker to inhale steam.

The video, posted by Twitter user @vineet10, shows the pressure cooker placed on the stove with a long pipe to direct the steam to the lid of another pressure cooker, where it is inhaled.

“Where there’s a will there’s a way” says the caption of the video.

While many lauded the man for finding an alternative method of inhaling steam on social media, some expressed concerns over the method:

Another video of a man using steam from a pressure cooker to sterilise vegetables had also prompted many reactions on Twitter.

“The efficacy of this methodology cannot be certified by me however India never fails to amaze. Truly Incredible India” IAS officer Supriya Sahu wrote while sharing the video on Twitter.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 24: Latest News

Advertisement