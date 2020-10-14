Man uses JCB excavator to scratch his back, viral video leaves netizens amused

It is not every day that people come across a video of a JCB excavator being uses as a back-scratcher but when they do, it ought to go viral.
Shared on Facebook, the 41-second clip features a man standing at a construction site next to a JCB that is parked at a distance. He then walks towards the vehicle and turns his back towards it. Taking his action as a cue, the crane driver then switches on the vehicle and uses its excavator bucket to scratch the man’s back.
Watch the video here:
Since being shared online, the video has gone viral on several social media platforms and amused many.
