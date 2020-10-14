scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Bihar polls

Man uses JCB excavator to scratch his back, viral video leaves netizens amused

Shared on Facebook, the 41-second clip features a man standing at a construction site next to a JCB that is parked at a distance.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | October 14, 2020 9:15:38 pm
jcb, jcb memes, jcb viral video, jcb machine, jcb extractorSince being shared online, the video has gone viral on several social media platforms and amused many. 

It is not every day that people come across a video of a JCB excavator being uses as a back-scratcher but when they do, it ought to go viral.

Shared on Facebook, the 41-second clip features a man standing at a construction site next to a JCB that is parked at a distance. He then walks towards the vehicle and turns his back towards it. Taking his action as a cue, the crane driver then switches on the vehicle and uses its excavator bucket to scratch the man’s back.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the video has gone viral on several social media platforms and amused many.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 14: Latest News

Advertisement