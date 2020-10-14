Man uses JCB excavator to scratch his back, viral video leaves netizens amused

Since being shared online, the video has gone viral on several social media platforms and amused many.

It is not every day that people come across a video of a JCB excavator being uses as a back-scratcher but when they do, it ought to go viral.

Shared on Facebook, the 41-second clip features a man standing at a construction site next to a JCB that is parked at a distance. He then walks towards the vehicle and turns his back towards it. Taking his action as a cue, the crane driver then switches on the vehicle and uses its excavator bucket to scratch the man’s back.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the video has gone viral on several social media platforms and amused many.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd