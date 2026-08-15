‘ChatGPT ki shaktiyo ka galat istemaal’: Man uses AI to find his lost clog

The video, shared on Instagram by user Shubhang Borkar, shows a large collection of shoes and slippers kept together in a crowded area, from which he had to find one of his footwear.

A video of a man using ChatGPT to track down a lost clog from a pile of more than 1,000 pairs of footwear has left social media users amused, with many joking about how AI is now being used to tackle even the most ordinary problems.

The video, shared on Instagram by user Shubhang Borkar, shows a large collection of shoes and slippers kept together in a crowded area, from which he had to find one of his footwear.

He eventually decided to turn to ChatGPT for help. After taking a photograph of the footwear, he asked the AI chatbot to identify his missing clog. ChatGPT helped him narrow down where to look, and he seemingly managed to find the footwear soon after.