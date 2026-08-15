‘ChatGPT ki shaktiyo ka galat istemaal’: Man uses AI to find his lost clog

A video of a man using ChatGPT to track down a lost clog from a pile of more than 1,000 pairs of footwear has left social media users amused, with many joking about how AI is now being used to tackle even the most ordinary problems.
The video, shared on Instagram by user Shubhang Borkar, shows a large collection of shoes and slippers kept together in a crowded area, from which he had to find one of his footwear.
He eventually decided to turn to ChatGPT for help. After taking a photograph of the footwear, he asked the AI chatbot to identify his missing clog. ChatGPT helped him narrow down where to look, and he seemingly managed to find the footwear soon after.
The rather unexpected use of AI quickly caught people’s attention online. The video has received more than 2 million views, with users sharing their own experiences of relying on ChatGPT for surprisingly simple tasks.
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“My husband went to a book sale, took pics and asked ChatGPT to find a specific book for him and it pointed that exact one out,” one user commented.
“Modern problems require modern solutions,” another person wrote. A third joked, “ChatGPT be like: Meri Shaktiyo Ka galat istemaal hua.”
“Done it many times before when I cannot find any option on my computer screen,” another user shared.
Someone else added, “I used ChatGPT to count the mangoes we removed from our tree.”
The comments highlighted just how creatively people have started using AI assistants in their everyday lives, even when the problem at hand is simply finding a missing shoe.