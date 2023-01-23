Man shares how he used a dating app to pitch for a job, netizens amused

If you are a Gen Z, then you must be familiar with how these days everything is done online, be it networking for jobs or finding a date. Today market is saturated with numerous dating apps. While most people go on dating apps to find a potential romantic partner, a man recently shared how he ended up asking for a job there.

On Sunday, a man named Adnaan shared a screenshot from a conversation he had on Bumble, a dating app. As per the conversation, the woman he was chatting with worked as an HR at a startup. Without missing a beat, the man replied that he is doing a master’s in electrical and computer engineering and if she could provide him with a job in the startup.

The woman was not taken aback by his approach and asked him what jobs he was looking for and if he was graduating this year. While tweeting a snippet of this conversation, Adnaan wrote “you use LinkedIn for jobs I use Bumble we’re not the same bro,” along with a crying face emoticon.

you use LinkedIn for jobs I use Bumble we’re not the same bro 😭 pic.twitter.com/JJUbW6AFwb — adnaan (@theadnaankhan) January 22, 2023

Since being shared on Sunday, the tweet has received more than 8,900 likes.

“Bro got hrzoned,” a user joked. “Long ago there was a meme which said, any app is tinder if you are Indian enough. I guess in the age of layoffs, out priorities have shifted,” said another. “Bro you at least put this in good humour, I have seen screenshots on this platform about a girl complaining that she is not responsible for recruitment and etc.. in bad taste,” another netizen wrote.