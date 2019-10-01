Indian Railways helps man get in touch with mother onboard, wins heart online

An anxious son’s tweet expressing concern for the well-being of his mother who was travelling on a train turned into a heartwarming affair when the Railways went above and beyond their call of duty to address his concern.

Twitter user Sashwat from Varanasi took to the micro-blogging site to say that his mother Shila Pandey was travelling on Ajmer–Sealdah Express. As the train was 12 hours late, and he couldn’t contact his parent, he was anxious to know if she was “alright”. The man tagged not only the official handles of the railway ministry but also Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal in his tweet to draw attention to the passenger who was travelling in coach S5 on the train.

Sir, I am unable to contact my mother Mrs.Shila Pandey. She is travelling in Ajmer-SDAH Express 12988 with starting date 28-09-2019 in Coach S5, the train is running late by 12 hours. Sir, please help me know if she is there alright.@PiyushGoyal@PiyushGoyalOffc @RailMinIndia — Sashwat (@curiou_s) September 29, 2019

The railway seva handle was quick in its response as it asked for the PNR number and the contact number of the person. However, the distressed son didn’t have the PNR. To which, the helpline asked to “Kindly share date of boarding & boarding station name.”

I’m unaware of the PNR, but the ticket was booked from the IRCTC Rail Connect App with the Mobile No. 9415695943, the e-ticket in the form of a SMS was received in the same. — Sashwat (@curiou_s) September 29, 2019

Date of Boarding 29-09-2019 from PT.DEEN DAYAL UPADHYAYA JN — Sashwat (@curiou_s) September 29, 2019

Tagging DRM Asansol in West Bengal, the handle replied, “Matter is being forwarded to the concerned official.”

And moments later, DRM Asansol got in touch with the ticket checker in the train and made the passenger talk to his concerned son. The man expressed his gratitude and thanked the handle for its promptness.

The incident was tweeted by Ministry of Railways as well and garnered a lot of attention online, drawing lot of positive response and human touch for services.

