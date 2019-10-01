Toggle Menu
Indian Railways helps man get in touch with mother onboard, wins heart online

Moments later, DRM Asansol got in touch with the ticket checker in the train and made the passenger talk to his concerned son. The man expressed his gratitude and thanked the handle for their promptness.

A man, who couldn’t contact his mother reached out to Indian Railways Seva on Twitter.

An anxious son’s tweet expressing concern for the well-being of his mother who was travelling on a train turned into a heartwarming affair when the Railways went above and beyond their call of duty to address his concern.

Twitter user Sashwat from Varanasi took to the micro-blogging site to say that his mother Shila Pandey was travelling on Ajmer–Sealdah Express. As the train was 12 hours late, and he couldn’t contact his parent, he was anxious to know if she was “alright”. The man tagged not only the official handles of the railway ministry but also Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal in his tweet to draw attention to the passenger who was travelling in coach S5 on the train.

The railway seva handle was quick in its response as it asked for the PNR number and the contact number of the person. However, the distressed son didn’t have the PNR. To which, the helpline asked to “Kindly share date of boarding & boarding station name.”

Tagging DRM Asansol in West Bengal, the handle replied, “Matter is being forwarded to the concerned official.”

And moments later, DRM Asansol got in touch with the ticket checker in the train and made the passenger talk to his concerned son. The man expressed his gratitude and thanked the handle for its promptness.

The incident was tweeted by Ministry of Railways as well and garnered a lot of attention online, drawing lot of positive response and human touch for services.

