Man trolls women for wearing mini-skirts and Twitterati roast him in EPIC style

Not just body-shaming, slut-shaming women have become an obnoxious trend on social media with people judging a woman for her choice of clothing. And taking this shaming culture to a new level, a Twitter user mocked six women at a posh restaurant for wearing “micro-minis” and accused them of being not being sanskari enough. He even went on to preach how in “Kali Yuga”, people are drifting away from traditional Indian culture and “are trying to attract others by exposing their bodies and not their qualities.” The thread quickly garnered attention for all the wrong reasons and Twitterati decided to teach him a lesson.

According to sanskari Twitter user @Mahesh10816, he scribbled his thoughts on a board at a “posh Mumbai restaurant” after seeing the women in micro-mini skirts. He not only shared what he wrote on the board but also said that the women had confronted him. He, however, claimed that they “thanked him and felt bad” at the end of the argument.

Although he deleted the tweets, there are several screenshots of his account available. Here’s what he wrote.

“And afterward, I thought about these six unsanskari women in microminis when I sat down for my after-dinner swayamseva.” pic.twitter.com/cZ3cEZUmzZ — Prasanto K Roy (@prasanto) July 6, 2018

Twitterati slammed him and called him out for his rant, and roasted him in his style by sharing their “experiences” at a posh restaurant. Sample these.

I was in a posh & expensive restaurant in Mumbai waiting for a friend. On an adjacent table, there were 6 women dressed in micro minis.

This is what happened before I decided to go to the scribbling board to get their attention at any cost…..😈😈 pic.twitter.com/mewVSmdl7i — Akash Banerjee (@akashbanerjee) July 7, 2018

I was in a prominent, posh & expensive restaurant in Mumbai waiting for a friend. On an adjacent table, there were 6 women dressed in micro minis, looking good and happy. I asked them where they’d got such cute outfits, and complimented them too before I left. — meetasengupta (@Meetasengupta) July 7, 2018

I was in a prominent restaurant cum bar in Mumbai, doing #Karaoke It was posh and expensive. In the adjacent tables there were 6 women wearing micro minis. I asked their names & added them on Instagram!#truestory EVERY TIME. — K Venugopal Menon (@VenuSpeak) July 8, 2018

I was in a prominent restaurant in Delhi waiting for my friend , It was posh and expensive place. in the adjacent tables there were 6 women dressed in micro minis. There was a scribbling board in the restaurant , i took the marker & wrote “Hallo Frands, Chai Pi Lo” @jogakhichudi — TheGhostRider31 (@TheGhostRider31) July 8, 2018

I went to a posh restaurant where there were 6 women dressed variously from saris to ‘micro minis’, eating variously from beef to paneer…overheard them talking about a mistake some of them made in 2014 and determined not to repeat it… — Roopali Srivastava (@RoopaliSriv) July 8, 2018

I was in a posh & expensive restaurant in Mumbai waiting for a frnd. On an adjacent table, there were 6 women dressed in micro minis. I was furious because they got served before me. I wrote on the restaurant’s scribbling board: Next time I’ll come here wearing micro minis. — Ram Subramanian (a.k.a Voice Of Ram) (@VORdotcom) July 7, 2018

I was in a prominent, posh & expensive restaurant in Mumbai waiting for a friend. On an adjacent table, there were 6 women dressed in micro minis, eating rasgullas. There was a scribbling board in the restaurant. I went and wrote, “Sugar is poison.” — Amit Varma (@amitvarma) July 7, 2018

I was in a prominent, posh & expensive restaurant in Mumbai waiting for a friend. On an adjacent table, there were 6 women dressed in micro minis discussing block chain, data driven creativity, GDPR and programmatic buying. That’s how I saw how the business had changed. — Anant Rangaswami (@AnantRangaswami) July 8, 2018

Me in a ‘micro mini’, outside a prominent, posh restaurant. Yet to check if they have a scribble board. pic.twitter.com/9ILfd2x7BO — Ray Stings (@Purba_Ray) July 6, 2018

I was in a prominent, posh & expensive restaurant in Mangalore waiting for a friend. In an adjacent table, there were 6 women dressed in micro minis. I ate my dinner, paid the bill and left, minding my own business.@virsanghvi @CarDroidusMax — Amit Kaushik (@kaushikedu) July 6, 2018

I was in a prominent restaurant in Mumbai waiting for my friend, it was posh and expensive place. In the adjacent tables there were 6 women dressed in micro minis & there was a scribbling board one of them took the marker & wrote “men are trash” other 5 gave her standing ovation. — Antisocial Pessimist (@mrmonstersaid_) July 6, 2018

I did not go to a posh restaurant in Delhi today because I realised the food at home is far nicer. And also, because posh restaurants these days have creepy stalkers!;) pic.twitter.com/A4JuMKUMSF — Rohini Singh (@rohini_sgh) July 6, 2018

There was a scribbling board in the restaurant and some weird looking unkil was writing something with a marker. Initially we thought it was today’s special or something and wanted to try. So, my friend went to check it and oh boy was it majestic!!! — Muhfat Ladki 🇮🇳 (@kjshikhar) July 6, 2018

It also said people used to sniff other people to check whether they were of good quality or bad. More wtf! — Muhfat Ladki 🇮🇳 (@kjshikhar) July 6, 2018

I was in a prominent, posh & expensive restaurant waiting for a friend. In an adjacent table, there were 6 women dressed in micro minis. There was a scribbling board in the restaurant. I went and wrote, your business is your business, none of my business — SD (@wanderblah) July 6, 2018

I was in a prominent restaurant in Mumbai waiting for my friend, It was posh and expensive place. In the adjacent tables there were 6 women dressed in micro minis. There was no middle aged nosy uncle there. Everybody was minding their on business. It was a nice evening indeed. — Glossy π boma (@Beyuktiful) July 6, 2018

I was in a prominent, posh & expensive restaurant in Mumbai waiting for a friend. On an adjacent table, there were 6 women dressed in micro minis. There was a scribbling board in the restaurant. I went and wrote, “you don’t have to eat paav with everything” — Auto Lawyer (@man196) July 7, 2018

Traditional Indian men wearing dhoti-kurta used to meet their friends in Ashrams over a bowl of dahi, instead of posh restaurants wearing trousers& designer shirts, they used morpankh instead of western markers to write. Madhav, you have ruined our sanskriti 😭 https://t.co/5hSAMEslmw — Rofl Gandhi (@RoflGandhi_) July 6, 2018

By the way what about men?? True traditional indian men took bath, did pooja and wore dhoti kurta all day!! So why didnt u wear dhoti kurta to this posh expensive restaurant? Atleast you should represent true , traditional India! Nation wants to see u dressed in it — Divya Dixit (@DivyaDi198109) July 6, 2018

However, it seems the user hasn’t learnt his lesson, he again posted on his wall saying “the discussion was just spiritual”. He shared his version of the “argument” but Tweeple are still not buying it.

First question I asked them was who you are ? Each said their name , father’s name etc., so first I made them realise that they are not this body , but spirit soul. Later we talked about God , then the relationship between Atma & God. Then came the question of consciousness — Madhav (@mahesh10816) July 7, 2018

This is called Raja Vidhya , BhagavadGita Chapter 9: The Most Confidential Knowledge TEXT 2 raja-vidya raja-guhyam

pavitram idam uttamam

pratyaksavagamam dharmyam

su-sukham kartum avyayam — Madhav (@mahesh10816) July 7, 2018

So topics of very high quality were discussed. These ladies were first aggressive, then started to ask questions & later were willing to change. Today these ladies are waking up by 4.30 am, doing mangalaarthi, chanting, dancing for the Lord, cooking for the Lord Bliss. — Madhav (@mahesh10816) July 7, 2018

Why don’t u post your pictures with them to show that this is not fake or imaginary discussion and @twitter also can check with these micro mini wearing girls what u are saying is really true🤔 — Joiel Akilan (@JoielAkilan) July 7, 2018

Want to add something to this story? Tell us in comments below.

