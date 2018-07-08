Follow Us:
Sunday, July 08, 2018
Know the young stalwarts revolutionizing the Indian realty sector Sponsored

Know the young stalwarts revolutionizing the Indian realty sector

Man trolls women for wearing mini-skirts and Twitterati roast him in EPIC style

A Twitter user took a jibe at six women for wearing "micro-minis" accused them of being not being sanskari enough. He went on further claiming the women thanked him for making them understand it was just a "fad". Twitterati had a blast giving him a taste of his own medicine, asking him to mind his own business.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 8, 2018 1:33:18 pm
sanskari troll, man trolls women wear micro mini, man posh resturant sanskari gyan, viral news, trending news, indian express The man was trolled online after he tried to preach women how to be sanskari, doing pooja and eating prasad! (Representational photo/ Getty Images)
Related News

Not just body-shaming, slut-shaming women have become an obnoxious trend on social media with people judging a woman for her choice of clothing. And taking this shaming culture to a new level, a Twitter user mocked six women at a posh restaurant for wearing “micro-minis” and accused them of being not being sanskari enough. He even went on to preach how in “Kali Yuga”, people are drifting away from traditional Indian culture and “are trying to attract others by exposing their bodies and not their qualities.” The thread quickly garnered attention for all the wrong reasons and Twitterati decided to teach him a lesson.

According to sanskari Twitter user @Mahesh10816, he scribbled his thoughts on a board at a “posh Mumbai restaurant” after seeing the women in micro-mini skirts.  He not only shared what he wrote on the board but also said that the women had confronted him. He, however, claimed that they “thanked him and felt bad” at the end of the argument.

ALSO READ | Trolls and ‘their grandmas’ disapproved of Swara Bhasker’s masturbation scene in ‘Veere…’, but guess who had the last laugh?

Although he deleted the tweets, there are several screenshots of his account available. Here’s what he wrote.

Twitterati slammed him and called him out for his rant, and roasted him in his style by sharing their “experiences” at a posh restaurant. Sample these.

However, it seems the user hasn’t learnt his lesson, he again posted on his wall saying “the discussion was just spiritual”. He shared his version of the “argument” but Tweeple are still not buying it.

Want to add something to this story? Tell us in comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement