Chetan Bhagat shares video of hawker at traffic signal selling him a book he wrote

Popular Indian author Chetan Bhagat was travelling when a hawker approached his vehicle at a signal to sell him books. The Five Point Someone author asked if there were any books by Chetan Bhagat and the hawker admitted that he did have one. Not realising his potential customer was the author, the man began bargaining to sell him the ‘new book’.

When he asked if the “author is any good”, the hawker replied, “It sells well.” Bhagat then asked if it was a pirated copy to which the hawker admitted that it was a copy made from a print online.

And then Bhagat revealed that he was the author of the book, surprising the hawker. The author tweeted a video of the interaction:

This guy sold me my own book !😂 His reaction when he found out was so sweet. ♥️. I don’t support piracy (hurts me directly) but I also know it helps people like him make a living. I’d rather they sold original books at signals instead. Many do now! pic.twitter.com/UEK4gfqxVH — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) August 7, 2019

People on the internet found the interaction hilarious and many loved how the author had dealt with it. Many also appreciated the fact that he had bought the book from the hawker and supported his effort to earn a living.

