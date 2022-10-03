scorecardresearch
Man tries to kiss snake, gets bitten on lips in Karnataka; Watch video

A clip of the stunt, shared on Twitter, shows the man holding a snake and attempting to kiss it on the hood. The daredevil act garnered much ridicule from netizens.

man kisses snake, snake bites man, snake stunt, Karnataka man's stunt with snake, indian expressWhile some users were concerned about the man’s condition, others poked fun at his handling of the snake.

Snakes can be quite dangerous to deal with and the mere presence of the slithery intruder can send shivers down the spine of most people. However, some end up doing risky stunts with the reptile, probably to boost likes and shares on social media and gain instant popularity.

One such daredevil act by a Karnataka man went terribly wrong recently, garnering much ridicule from netizens who watched a viral video of the same. The man seemingly attempted to kiss a snake, but got bitten by it in retaliation.

ALSO READ |‘Horrific way’: Watch man’s dangerous stunt with three cobras

The clip, shared by News 24 on Twitter, shows a man holding a snake and attempting to kiss it on the hood, but the snake abruptly twitches and bites him. In reflex, the man stands up and moves back. Meanwhile, the reptile manages to escape from his hold and slithers away. Another man is then seen trying to catch the snake by its tail. “Karnataka: Stunt had to be heavy, the snake turned and bitten on the lips,” read the tweet.

Watch the video here:

While some users were concerned about the man’s condition, others poked fun at his handling of the snake. A user commented, “U kissed nagin & she kissed you back.. too much ‘fann’ 🐍. #ToxicLove.” Another user wrote, “Always ask for consent before kissing anyone.”

In March this year, another viral video showed a man provoking three cobras before getting bitten, much to the shock of netizens.

