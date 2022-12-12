Watch: Man tries to fly an aeroplane by riding a bicycle

Trying different forms of flying has always been a subject of interest to engineers and aviation enthusiasts. Now, an undated video has emerged that shows a group of people trying to devise some kind of flying transport for one person.

The video shows a square enclosure supported by aeroplane-like wings and fans with a person peddling a bicycle inside it. As the cyclist peddles, the makeshift aviation machine catches speed while being supported by a man running by its side who gives it an initial push. Seconds later, the machine takes off, supposedly through the power generated by the cycling, and remains in the air for some time before hitting the ground.

A video of this trial was posted online by Twitter user Mohamed Jamshed (@jamshed_mohamed) on December 11. While sharing the short clip, Jamshed wrote, “This guy just tried to fly a plane while riding a bicycle! Talk about multi-tasking! #crazy #aviation”.

This guy just tried to fly a plane while riding a bicycle! Talk about multi-tasking! #crazy #aviation pic.twitter.com/3CtrzWI6G9 — Mohamed Jamshed (@jamshed_mohamed) December 10, 2022

This video has over 1.6 lakh views so far. The tweet prompted many people to give their own advice about what can make the above-mentioned flying machine work.

Commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote, “Good…but needs more Power..not possible with only human feet..good effort and design.. needs some engine or electric motor..”. Another person said, “I think this can work. Only a small change in the gears should do the trick.”

In 2017, the Dubai police unveiled an ambitious flying motorbike at the Gitex Technology Week conference. This aerial vehicle runs on electricity and can fly five metres up and carry 300 kg of weight at a speed of 70km/h for about 30 minutes. The law enforcement agency is expected to use the vehicle to respond to emergency situations in a few years.