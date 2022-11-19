Man travels with five kids, a woman, two dogs and many other stuff on scooter, clip goes viral

Motorists and pedestrians should never wink at traffic rules. Ignorance of traffic rules can lead to grave tragedies. However, when it comes to finding quirky solutions, Indians come up with easy ones and traffic rules go for a toss.

In one such attempt, a man tried to travel with five kids, a woman, two dogs and a lot of items on a two-wheeler and has grabbed attention online.

The video shared by Twitter user Gulzar Sahab shows a man riding a two-wheeler with six people and several materials. Stacked over one another, the riders move dangerously on the road. Two children are seen sitting in front of the man while three other children are seen sitting behind a woman with one lying on her shoulders. Two dogs are also travelling with the group on the two-wheeler along with a lot of bags and other materials. None of them are wearing helmets.

“If he is caught, he will have to take a loan to pay the challan,” read the roughly translated tweet in Hindi. Since being shared on Friday, the clip has amassed more than 1,27,100 views on Twitter. A user commented, “It happens only in India.” Another user commented, “Love for dogs is inevitable.”

In June this year, a man was spotted riding a scooter with lots of stuff held before him. The clip shared on Twitter caught the attention of Telangana Police, who responded to the tweet shared by user Sagar with a word of caution. The man, who could barely sit on the seat, tried to somehow balance and ride the vehicle.

In May this year, a man spotted six people riding a two-wheeler and informed the police force through Twitter. In the video, six boys were seen travelling on a busy Mumbai street on a Honda scooter. Half a dozen boys were seen heaped on each other and plying without helmets.