scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 01, 2023
Advertisement

Man travels in flight for first time and says it’s a small win in life, netizens cheer for him

The man took a flight from Bhubaneshwar to Chennai on January 28 and shared his experience on Twitter.

Man takes his first flight at 27The man took a flight from Bhubaneshwar to Chennai on January 28.
Listen to this article
Man travels in flight for first time and says it’s a small win in life, netizens cheer for him
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Travelling by flight may not be a big deal for many, but for those who take their first flight, it feels like a small win. A man shared his experience on Twitter as he posted about boarding his first flight at the age of 27 and the internet can’t stop cheering for him.

Also Read |Man buys food for UP couple who boarded flight for first time. LinkedIn post goes viral

The man named Hemantha Kumar also shared a photo of his boarding pass. He took a flight from Bhubaneshwar to Chennai on January 28. “This is the first time I’m travelling in flight and I’m 27yrs old. Small W in my life, feeling so happy!” he wrote in the tweet.

See the post below:

Since being shared on January 28, the post has received more than 46,000 likes.

“There is always a first . May this journey being in loads of success and happiness. Good luck,” commented a user. “I was 25 and was the first one to fly in my family. Remember my whole family talked with pride about that. Small steps towards larger success. Cheers Bro,” another said. “My first one was at 27 too, absolutely relate to the feeling…congratulations,” wrote a third.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Focus on border areas, NCC plans to raise cadet strength by 8 lakh
Focus on border areas, NCC plans to raise cadet strength by 8 lakh
With access as key, an MP district brings govt home to beneficiaries
With access as key, an MP district brings govt home to beneficiaries
Delhi Confidential: New Parliament building almost ready, MPs turn emotio...
Delhi Confidential: New Parliament building almost ready, MPs turn emotio...
Risks to growth: Entrenched inflation and depreciating rupee
Risks to growth: Entrenched inflation and depreciating rupee

“Many congratulations. Wish you tremendous amount of success and may you always always fly high. One advise- don’t post a pic of your boarding card . Cheers mate.. safe flights always,” another netizen posted.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 01-02-2023 at 11:35 IST
Next Story

4 killed as car hits bus on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Palghar district

BUDGET 2023 LIVE EXPLAINED | We explain what Nirmala Sitharaman announces today as she speaks
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 01: Latest News
Advertisement
close