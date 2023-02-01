Man travels in flight for first time and says it’s a small win in life, netizens cheer for him

Travelling by flight may not be a big deal for many, but for those who take their first flight, it feels like a small win. A man shared his experience on Twitter as he posted about boarding his first flight at the age of 27 and the internet can’t stop cheering for him.

The man named Hemantha Kumar also shared a photo of his boarding pass. He took a flight from Bhubaneshwar to Chennai on January 28. “This is the first time I’m travelling in flight and I’m 27yrs old. Small W in my life, feeling so happy!” he wrote in the tweet.

See the post below:

This is the first time I’m travelling in flight and I’m 27yrs old. Small W in my life, feeling so happy!🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/89uOswEcBM — Hemanth (@hemanth1117) January 28, 2023

Since being shared on January 28, the post has received more than 46,000 likes.

“There is always a first . May this journey being in loads of success and happiness. Good luck,” commented a user. “I was 25 and was the first one to fly in my family. Remember my whole family talked with pride about that. Small steps towards larger success. Cheers Bro,” another said. “My first one was at 27 too, absolutely relate to the feeling…congratulations,” wrote a third.

“Many congratulations. Wish you tremendous amount of success and may you always always fly high. One advise- don’t post a pic of your boarding card . Cheers mate.. safe flights always,” another netizen posted.