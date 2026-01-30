Man takes grandmother on first flight; IndiGo air hostess makes the day special: ‘They showered her with love’

The IndiGo cabin crew made the journey extra special by surprising her with small snacks, and one air hostess, Suhani, went the extra mile by handing her a handwritten note

A video capturing an elderly woman’s very first flight has struck a chord online, turning a routine journey into a moment of pure joy. Shared by Instagram user Yash Sharma, the clip shows his grandmother travelling by air for the first time, on a flight between Jaipur and Delhi, and reacting with unfiltered wonder to the experience.

In the video, Sharma’s grandmother is seen quietly taking it all in, peeking out of the window at the clouds, smiling to herself, and savouring each moment with a sense of awe that feels almost childlike.

Her excitement didn’t go unnoticed. The IndiGo cabin crew made the journey extra special by surprising her with small snacks, and one air hostess, Suhani, went the extra mile by handing her a handwritten note. The thoughtful gesture clearly moved the elderly passenger, who later posed happily for photos with the crew.