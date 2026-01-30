Man takes grandmother on first flight; IndiGo air hostess makes the day special: ‘They showered her with love’

A video capturing an elderly woman’s very first flight has struck a chord online, turning a routine journey into a moment of pure joy. Shared by Instagram user Yash Sharma, the clip shows his grandmother travelling by air for the first time, on a flight between Jaipur and Delhi, and reacting with unfiltered wonder to the experience.
In the video, Sharma’s grandmother is seen quietly taking it all in, peeking out of the window at the clouds, smiling to herself, and savouring each moment with a sense of awe that feels almost childlike.
Her excitement didn’t go unnoticed. The IndiGo cabin crew made the journey extra special by surprising her with small snacks, and one air hostess, Suhani, went the extra mile by handing her a handwritten note. The thoughtful gesture clearly moved the elderly passenger, who later posed happily for photos with the crew.
Sharma accompanied the video with an emotional caption that resonated with many. “Her first flight. My proudest moment forever,” he wrote, adding that watching his Ma (Dadi – grandmother) look at the clouds “with the excitement of a child” healed something inside him that he “didn’t know needed healing.”
He also expressed gratitude to the IndiGo staff for turning an ordinary travel day into a memory his family will cherish forever. From Suhani’s handwritten note to the captain inviting them into the cockpit, every small act made the experience unforgettable.
In another post featuring photos from the trip, Sharma reflected on what the moment meant to him personally. “As a son and a grandson, seeing that childlike wonder in their eyes was my biggest medal. Money can buy tickets, but it can’t buy the satisfaction of making your elders proud,” he wrote.
As the video spread across social media, it drew an outpouring of reactions from viewers. One Instagram user commented, “Suhani ji was also present in our flight. She is so very cute & This voice very sweet.”
Another shared a similar experience, saying, “I travelled to Dibrugarh with my family in May last year. The crew was super sweet to my kids and even gave them goodies & a card.”
One particularly emotional comment read, “I wanted to take my grandparents on a flight too. Somehow never happened. They are no more now. Don’t wait to do the right thing thinking we have time. Do it today else we will be filled with a lifetime of regrets. Bring that joy to your parents and grandparents. They raised us with so many sacrifices and deserve something in return.”
