Seeking MEA’s help, user tags wrong Jaishankar on Twitter; response wins the Internet

The foreign policy research scholar was quick to point out that it's the "wrong handle", and fearing it might become a regular affair issued a disclaimer in tongue and cheek.

New External Affairs Minister’s son had a funny way to tell people not to tag him for the ministery’s work and Tweeple loved it.

During her tenure as External Affairs Minister, Sushma Swaraj was instrumental in changing how the foreign ministry worked using a simple tool: Twitter. From passport issues to visa troubles and to being rescued from a foreign country, Swaraj was just a tweet away for distressed Indians. Now, as Subramanyam Jaishankar takes charge of the ministry, Netizens only expected that this trend will continue.

However, in a gaffe, one user tagged Jaishankar son, Dhruva Jaishankar for assistance. The foreign policy research scholar was quick to point out that it’s the “wrong handle”, and fearing it might become a regular affair issued a disclaimer in tongue and cheek.

“And before anyone asks, I can absolutely not help anyone with their passport, visa, or getting-you-out-of-a-foreign-prison problems. I have plenty of those problems myself (other than the prisons – I try to stay clear of those),” Dhruva tweeted.

The tweet quickly garnered attention online and even though the person who tagged the wrong handle for his problem deleted his tweet quickly to cause any inconvenience, it got everyone talking online. Most were left in splits with his hilarious reply and as some suggested he must mute his notifications, others thought he could simply forward it to his father.

