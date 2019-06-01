Seeking MEA’s help, user tags wrong Jaishankar on Twitter; response wins the Internet

During her tenure as External Affairs Minister, Sushma Swaraj was instrumental in changing how the foreign ministry worked using a simple tool: Twitter. From passport issues to visa troubles and to being rescued from a foreign country, Swaraj was just a tweet away for distressed Indians. Now, as Subramanyam Jaishankar takes charge of the ministry, Netizens only expected that this trend will continue.

However, in a gaffe, one user tagged Jaishankar son, Dhruva Jaishankar for assistance. The foreign policy research scholar was quick to point out that it’s the “wrong handle”, and fearing it might become a regular affair issued a disclaimer in tongue and cheek.

“And before anyone asks, I can absolutely not help anyone with their passport, visa, or getting-you-out-of-a-foreign-prison problems. I have plenty of those problems myself (other than the prisons – I try to stay clear of those),” Dhruva tweeted.

And before anyone asks, I can absolutely not help anyone with their passport, visa, or getting-you-out-of-a-foreign-prison problems. I have plenty of those problems myself (other than the prisons – I try to stay clear of those). — Dhruva Jaishankar (@d_jaishankar) May 31, 2019

The tweet quickly garnered attention online and even though the person who tagged the wrong handle for his problem deleted his tweet quickly to cause any inconvenience, it got everyone talking online. Most were left in splits with his hilarious reply and as some suggested he must mute his notifications, others thought he could simply forward it to his father.

🤣 you realize this is gonna keep happening https://t.co/wrFzjvOYne — Rishi Suri (@rishi_suri) May 31, 2019

“With great power comes great responsibility” Unfortunately you will have to deal with this mate now.@d_jaishankar Wish u luck https://t.co/6OflSnNXsL — Arpit Jain (@JainAj17) May 31, 2019

This guy just ruled the twitter 😂 😂 https://t.co/0UQnWo9AmW — दलित ब्राह्मण 🔱 🇮🇳 (@Kasheer_suneel) May 31, 2019

Fair ! Noted. Take a minute to celebrate, meanwhile. 😊 https://t.co/5NlK0hqrzB — Sumit Singhania (@SumitSinghania_) May 31, 2019

It’s very hard to understand sarcasm now a days.. 😂😂 https://t.co/zBUPAxZtMI — Shruti Singh (@shrushrutishru) May 31, 2019

Hahah… Nhi karenge bhai 😂

RIP your Twitter notification. https://t.co/ecl16tGi0d — Geeक 🌀 (@yatharthsingh) May 31, 2019

The best tweet of the day. Good one @d_jaishankar https://t.co/TUoSC5xzHc — Sugato (@Sugato13) May 31, 2019

Lol! What a family! You make us proud! https://t.co/2zAEJvxCkQ — Ranjani Gayatri (@ranjanigayatri) May 31, 2019

😂😂😂 the next 5 years will be fun! https://t.co/FPTSakUkXM — Say My Name (@commonsensefor4) May 31, 2019

U can pass it on to your father though 😊 — Nambo (@nitin_nam) May 31, 2019

Congratulations sir on becoming new foreign minister. 😂😂😂🤣 Your father must be proud of you. :P — LALIT SHARMA (@LALITSHARMAHP) May 31, 2019