Friday, Oct 14, 2022

Man swinging on handrail inside train amuses netizens, passengers. Watch video

The twitter post fetched over 40,000 views, even as a user termed the passenger “original spiderman”.

Man bar climbs over train, Man climbs over a group of people in train, Indian railways viral videos, man leaps over commuters in Indian railways, Indian Railways, Indian express

Travelling on crowded Indian trains is no easy feat. A recent video featuring a man’s innovative way to navigate passengers lying on the floor of a moving train is going viral on Twitter.

The video clip shows the man trying to cross over by swinging on the handrail of the train. He supports his body with his arms on the handrail and then leaps over the group, much to the amusement of the passengers.

ALSO READ |After rain plays spoilsport, Indian Railways books cab so student doesn’t miss train to Chennai

It is unclear when and where this video was taken.

A clip of this unlikely move was shared by a Twitter user who goes by the name Professor ngl राजा बाबू  (@GaurangBhardwa1) on October 13. Since being posted the video has gathered over 40,000 views.

Commenting on it a Twitter user wrote, “Funny but sad…when if ever will these situations in train will change.” Another person wrote, “This is original spiderman”.

Despite the discomfort they face, passengers on board Indian trains often create their space of entertainment and moments of community building. Earlier in September, a video showing a group of women performing an impromptu ‘Garba’ inside a Mumbai local train went viral. The clip has amassed more than 1.75 lakh views on Twitter. There was also another video showing a group of men dancing and singing on Mumbai local train that delighted the netizens.

First published on: 14-10-2022 at 05:30:04 pm
