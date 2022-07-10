Man survives after truck rams into him, video of accident leaves KTR shocked. Watch it here

A man managed to escape after a truck rammed into him while he was standing on a footpath. IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra has shared the video showing the truck skidding onto a footpath and hitting the man. Many Twitter users, including Telangana Minister K T Rama Rao, wondered how he survived the accident.

In the clip, the man is seen looking over some papers while standing in front of a gate on the footpath. The moving truck suddenly skids and rams into the man. He gets jammed between the gate and the truck. He is then seen escaping from the spot as the truck driver glances back at him.

“Life is Sooooooo unpredictable!” said Kabra in his tweet.

Rao, who is also known as KTR, shared the clip and wrote, “Oh Darn!!!! How did he survive that??”

The clip has amassed more than 4.3 million views on Twitter. The location of the incident is not known.

Some users pointed out that the man might not have been okay after the incident. “I think he might got internal injured after that accident.Theres no lucky, what happened is, he’s safe by his destiny itself,” commented a user.

“Just because he looks okay, doesnt mean hes okay. The impact is so sudden, he would probably feel the injuries seconds later. Hope he had no major injuries,” said another user.

A third user flagged reckless driving and improper footpath maintenance. “It’s not that life is unpredictable in this case. A safe driving on the road and walking on the roadside shoud be predictable.This is irresponsible curbside maintenance and reckless driving,” said the user.

