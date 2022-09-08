Watch: Man survives after falling on a railway track as a train runs past

Falling on a railway track is a dangerous experience and all more when a train is on it. However, a man who fell on a train track escaped unharmed as a train passed over him in Uttar Pradesh earlier this week.

The Times of India reported a man, Bhola Singh, slipped down at the railway track while boarding the Agra Fort-Lucknow Junction Intercity train at the Bharthana railway station in Etawah. Singh could not climb back on the platform and the train began moving.

Fortunately, Bhola Singh survived and only sustained minor bruises. In videos of the incident, Singh is seen lying in the thin space between the railway track and the platform with onlookers watching the train pass by. After the train crosses the station, Singh is seen getting up and folding his hands as if thanking his stars before he picks up his luggage.

Earlier in the morning, a passenger identified as Bhola Singh fell on track while attempting to board Agra Fort-Lucknow junction intercity at Bharthana railway station (Etawah). Bhola survived without any injury. pic.twitter.com/WHODSvb5Nv — Subodh Srivastava 🇮🇳 (@SuboSrivastava) September 6, 2022

जाको राखे साइयां मार सके न कोय 🙏 — Jayanti Dey (@jdey63) September 6, 2022

Why people try to board the train when it starts running.Don’t they have enough time to catch the train on time.Always be on time,and if not able to baord for any reason,don’t try to board running train. Everyone is not having same good luck, like this man. Life is more precious. — Aditya Srivastava 🇮🇳 (@Adi_Srivastav) September 6, 2022

Even his luggage survived 😇 — Truth is Butter (@TruthIsButter) September 7, 2022

Yumraj must be on leave today — NAUGHTYBOY (@NaughtyVenky) September 6, 2022

This incident took place early on Tuesday morning at 8.45 am at the Bharthana railway station of Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah district. As per The Times of India, Singh was taken to a private clinic where he was given first aid.

In June this year, Bharti Tiwari, a reservation supervisor, saved the life of a passenger who had fallen between the platform and a moving train at Mumbai Central Railway Station. In a video, Tiwari was seen pulling the passenger to the platform just in the nick of time before the train passes by.