Thursday, Sep 08, 2022

Watch: Man survives after falling on a railway track as a train runs past

The man fell on the tracks at the Bharthana railway station in Uttar Pradesh Tuesday.

Man survives after falling near running train, viral video man survives after falling on railway track, man left unharmed after falling near running train, Bharthana railway station, Indian expressBhola Singh was taken to a private clinic where he was given first aid.

Falling on a railway track is a dangerous experience and all more when a train is on it. However, a man who fell on a train track escaped unharmed as a train passed over him in Uttar Pradesh earlier this week.

The Times of India reported a man, Bhola Singh, slipped down at the railway track while boarding the Agra Fort-Lucknow Junction Intercity train at the Bharthana railway station in Etawah. Singh could not climb back on the platform and the train began moving.

Fortunately, Bhola Singh survived and only sustained minor bruises. In videos of the incident, Singh is seen lying in the thin space between the railway track and the platform with onlookers watching the train pass by. After the train crosses the station, Singh is seen getting up and folding his hands as if thanking his stars before he picks up his luggage.

This incident took place early on Tuesday morning at 8.45 am at the Bharthana railway station of Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah district. As per The Times of India, Singh was taken to a private clinic where he was given first aid.

In June this year, Bharti Tiwari, a reservation supervisor, saved the life of a passenger who had fallen between the platform and a moving train at Mumbai Central Railway Station. In a video, Tiwari was seen pulling the passenger to the platform just in the nick of time before the train passes by.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 08-09-2022 at 04:33:30 pm
