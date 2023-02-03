Watch: Man surprises 90-year-old grandmother on her birthday

A video showing a man giving a surprise to his 90-year-old grandmother on her birthday has taken the internet by storm.

The man, whose Twitter bio says he is a filmmaker and actor, set up the surprise by asking the elderly woman to be the lead actor in his film. As she turned back during the shoot, her relatives came forth hugging her, spreading cheer on her birthday.

The video shared by Twitter user Arvind shows the grandmother solving sudoku in a newspaper and a man sitting next to her is seen assisting her in the shooting. He says in Tamil, “You can say anything. How will you solve this? What should be done? Here 5, 4, 6.” The elderly woman is seen eagerly trying to solve the sudoku.

3 years back it was my Paati’s 90th B’day.The entire family from India & around the world decided to land up & surprise Paati. I tricked Paati to come to the location in the guise of wanting to shoot a short film in which she was going to be the lead. My best film yet ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/bbP9Qxf0fw — Arvind (@absolutarvind) February 2, 2023

The man recording the visual is heard asking her to explain what is going on. While the man sitting next to her spells out the sudoku rule, the grandmother nods and says, “Yes, numbers from 1 to 9 need to be here. Two comes here…” The cameraperson asks her to tell “Ravi uncle”, the man sitting next to her, what she is doing. As the man repeats, the elderly woman assures that she knows the game. She says, “Yes, yes, I know. I am looking.”

Continuing the pretence of shooting a film, the cameraperson asks her to keep the newspaper down, turn back and order a cup of coffee. Meanwhile, several people, who seem to be her relatives, are seen flocking behind her. The grandmother chuckles as she needs to order a coffee, quite amused by the acting role. She turns back and her relatives including grandchildren hug her, cheer loudly.

Arvind mentioned on Twitter that his relatives from India and different parts of the world arrived to surprise her three years ago on her birthday. “3 years back it was my Paati’s 90th B’day.The entire family from India & around the world decided to land up & surprise Paati. I tricked Paati to come to the location in the guise of wanting to shoot a short film in which she was going to be the lead. My best film yet,” tweeted Arvind.

Since being shared on Thursday, the clip has amassed more than 149,800 views on Twitter. The lovely gesture of the family melted hearts online. A user commented, “So so sweet of you and your family to organise this for your Patti – the most amazing 90th birthday gift.” Another user wrote, “Lovely surprise .. Awesome.” A third user wrote, “Oh my heart!! Weeping to see such joy and love!!”