Man suffers cardiac arrest during a routine check-up. Watch what happens next

A video of a doctor saving a patient’s life who suffered a cardiac arrest in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur is going viral. The video was shared by Rajya Sabha MP Dhananjay Mahadik, who is from Kolhapur.

The video shows the patient, accompanied by two people, suffering a cardiac arrest while sitting in front of Dr Arjun Adnaik during a routine check-up. The patient is seen feeling uncomfortable and tapping on the table in front of him. The doctor quickly gets up from his chair and rushes to his aid. He then thumps on the patient’s chest a few times and saves his life with the timely intervention.

“This video shows an example of a real life hero living in our midst. Dr. Arjun Adnaik, one of the best cardiologists, from Kolhapur saving a patient’s life. I applaud such honourable and virtuous heroes,” Mahadik wrote as he tweeted the video.

Watch the video below:

This video shows an example of a real life hero living in our midst. Dr. Arjun Adnaik, one of the best cardiologists, from Kolhapur saving a patient’s life. I applaud such honourable and virtuous heroes. pic.twitter.com/Gd9U2ubldJ — Dhananjay Mahadik (@dbmahadik) September 5, 2022

Shared Monday, the video has received more than 1.16 lakh views so far.

“Basics of life saving, cardiology, life saving shud be included in schools, its matter of seconds,” commented a Twitter user. “More of a precordial thump.Patient was lucky sitting in front of a doctor,that too ,a cardiologist,” wrote another.

However, there were a few people who expressed their doubt about the procedure and whether it really worked.

Dr Shariq Shamim, an interventional cardiologist according to his Twitter bio and lives in the US, posted, “I am sorry but these kind of chest thumps don’t do anything. Its not CPR. And it has nothing to do with person waking up.”

“Patient was having old pacemaker. Pacemaker age 14 years. It was due to change. It stopped working in front of doctor while routine checkup. Doctor just activated it by thumping,” posted another Twitter user.