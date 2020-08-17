scorecardresearch
Monday, August 17, 2020
Netizens relate with a hilarious video about the struggle of sweeping homes

The video which is now making rounds on the internet shows a man sweeping his floor but struggling to get that last bit of dust into the dustpan.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 17, 2020 2:48:25 pm
A video of a man struggling to sweep his floor properly, and get that last bit of dust into a dustpan, struck a chord with netizens in India who shared it widely.

Jhaadu lagana is very time-consuming (sweeping is very time consuming),” said the caption of the video, which was originally posted by YouTube channel LMNOP.

The man is then shown sweeping behind a press conference being addressed by US President Donald Trump. He’s then shown sweeping past a rocket launch site and even through a video game, before ending in a forest that looks like a location from the serial ‘Dark’.

Watch the video here:

Many related with the video on social media and praised the creators of the video for their creativity. Here are some of the reactions:

The video has since been viewed over a million times.

