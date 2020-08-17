Netizens relate with a hilarious video about the struggle of sweeping homes

A video of a man struggling to sweep his floor properly, and get that last bit of dust into a dustpan, struck a chord with netizens in India who shared it widely.
“Jhaadu lagana is very time-consuming (sweeping is very time consuming),” said the caption of the video, which was originally posted by YouTube channel LMNOP.
The video shows a man sweeping his floor but struggling to get that last bit of dust into the dustpan.
The man is then shown sweeping behind a press conference being addressed by US President Donald Trump. He’s then shown sweeping past a rocket launch site and even through a video game, before ending in a forest that looks like a location from the serial ‘Dark’.
Watch the video here:
Many related with the video on social media and praised the creators of the video for their creativity. Here are some of the reactions:
Did he reach home back safely?
— Jk (@JforJaish) August 14, 2020
This is really really brilliant, genius 🤟😍
— Madhav (@madhavjamalpure) August 14, 2020
The struggle is real 😂😭
— vani 🌟 (@VANI_tweets_) August 14, 2020
Look at that production quality ♥ 😂 what painstaking efforts.
— Abhiram R (@abhicantdraw) August 14, 2020
Funniest thing I watched in a while. So freaking annoying this last straw
— Abhishek Rajput (@Abhishe04046134) August 14, 2020
Nah man, o think the edit is pretty cool
— Hussain (@hussayn_mushtaq) August 14, 2020
guy reached into DARK dimension 🤣
— Ujala Arora (@WhereIsMy_Food) August 14, 2020
He reached here…😂 pic.twitter.com/kiosQt5Zkh
— Ankush (@lovenkush25) August 14, 2020
ha ha , the cave from DARK spooked me 😂
— ηᎥ†Ꭵղ (@nkk_123) August 14, 2020
The video has since been viewed over a million times.
