Netizens relate with a hilarious video about the struggle of sweeping homes

The struggle continues as the background of the video transition from his house to a Donald Trump press conference. (Picture credit: YouTube/LMNOP)

A video of a man struggling to sweep his floor properly, and get that last bit of dust into a dustpan, struck a chord with netizens in India who shared it widely.

“Jhaadu lagana is very time-consuming (sweeping is very time consuming),” said the caption of the video, which was originally posted by YouTube channel LMNOP.

The video shows a man sweeping his floor but struggling to get that last bit of dust into the dustpan.

The man is then shown sweeping behind a press conference being addressed by US President Donald Trump. He’s then shown sweeping past a rocket launch site and even through a video game, before ending in a forest that looks like a location from the serial ‘Dark’.

Watch the video here:

Many related with the video on social media and praised the creators of the video for their creativity. Here are some of the reactions:

Did he reach home back safely? — Jk (@JforJaish) August 14, 2020

This is really really brilliant, genius 🤟😍 — Madhav (@madhavjamalpure) August 14, 2020

The struggle is real 😂😭 — vani 🌟 (@VANI_tweets_) August 14, 2020

Look at that production quality ♥ 😂 what painstaking efforts. — Abhiram R (@abhicantdraw) August 14, 2020

Funniest thing I watched in a while. So freaking annoying this last straw — Abhishek Rajput (@Abhishe04046134) August 14, 2020

Nah man, o think the edit is pretty cool — Hussain (@hussayn_mushtaq) August 14, 2020

guy reached into DARK dimension 🤣 — Ujala Arora (@WhereIsMy_Food) August 14, 2020

ha ha , the cave from DARK spooked me 😂 — ηᎥ†Ꭵղ (@nkk_123) August 14, 2020

The video has since been viewed over a million times.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd