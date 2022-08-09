scorecardresearch
Watch: Man stops trains, pulls dog away from a railway track

It is being reported that the video was shot at the Nalla Sopara railway station of the Mumbai Suburban Railway network.

August 9, 2022 5:58:05 pm
The short clip was shared on Instagram by a popular page that goes by the name Mumbai Meri Jaan (@mumbai7merijaan) on August 8, 2022.

The rush of suburban railway stations is a typical representation of urban hectic life. In the hustle and bustle, one hardly has time to look out for others.

However, a touching video that shows how a dog was pulled away from the rail tracks is winning hearts online.

The undated video shows a busy railway station with people waiting on the platform to board a train. The video then shows a man walking towards an arriving train which is moving at a very slow speed and signaling it to stop. The man then picks up a dog wandering on the rail tracks and puts it on the platform.

 

The video further showed two other men standing on the platform helping the dog rescuer to get on to the platform by pulling him up. It is being reported that the small but wholesome moment was shot at the Nalla Sopara railway station of the Mumbai Suburban Railway network.

The short clip was shared on Instagram by a popular page that goes by the name Mumbai Meri Jaan (@mumbai7merijaan) on August 8, 2022.

So far, the video has gathered over 17,000 likes. Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote, “Respect to the guy who saved the dog and to the motor men as well.. very brave guy who saved the Dog..”. Another person remarked, “Respect to this man and also to train driver.”

