scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 05, 2023

Man steals the show at a wedding with his dance moves to ‘Khaike Pan Banaraswala’. Watch video

The man stole the show during a wedding as he grooved uninhibitedly with utmost enthusiasm.

man dance video, Khaike Pan Banaraswala, pan movie, man dancing at wedding, indian expressClad in suit, the man unleashes his energy infront of a stage and makes moves.
Listen to this article
Man steals the show at a wedding with his dance moves to ‘Khaike Pan Banaraswala’. Watch video
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The popular song “Khaike Pan Banaraswala” still resonates well in the mind of Bollywood lovers and prompts many people to break into dance. The beats of the song from Amitabh Bachchan’s 1987 movie Don still enthralls people and adds vigour to events.

This time, it was a middle-aged man who could not resist the song and started dancing to it. The man stole the show during a wedding as he grooved uninhibitedly with utmost enthusiasm. Clad in a suit, the man unleashes his energy on the stage.

Soon the video of his dance went viral and garnered more than 6 million views since it was posted last month. “Nobody breaks the Energy of this Man @vikasjain4171 Khayii k paan bana Rash vala @adijain6395 @amanjain180701,” read the caption of the clip shared by Instagram user weddingdanceindia.

Netizens were amazed to watch his energetic performance. A user commented, “Rewind 30 years back and maybe he danced to this song several times. He might’ve been hyper energetic then. He knows the steps so well.” Another user commented, “This kind of people and dancing made famous India to our countries,, amazing he is.” A third user wrote, “Wow so cool ….. Kya energy hi sir ji….”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Did a fourth-grader write this? Or the new ChatGPT, AI chatbot?
Did a fourth-grader write this? Or the new ChatGPT, AI chatbot?
Delhi Confidential: There’s something between Supreme Court judges ...
Delhi Confidential: There’s something between Supreme Court judges ...
Rhino carcass found in Jan 2022, but it was killed in 2021: Officials def...
Rhino carcass found in Jan 2022, but it was killed in 2021: Officials def...
Rishabh Pant’s ligament tear similar to Ravindra Jadeja’s, co...
Rishabh Pant’s ligament tear similar to Ravindra Jadeja’s, co...

In a similar fashion, another man took the internet by storm with his dance moves to the song ‘Yaar Mera Titliaan Warga’. Clad in a kurta and pants, the man aced the dance routine to this superhit sung by Afsana Khan, Harrdy Sandhu, and Sargun Mehta.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 05-01-2023 at 17:56 IST
Next Story

‘Bid to influence MCD standing committee polls’: Arvind Kejriwal asks L-G to rethink nominations

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 05: Latest News
Advertisement
close