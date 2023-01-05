Man steals the show at a wedding with his dance moves to ‘Khaike Pan Banaraswala’. Watch video

The popular song “Khaike Pan Banaraswala” still resonates well in the mind of Bollywood lovers and prompts many people to break into dance. The beats of the song from Amitabh Bachchan’s 1987 movie Don still enthralls people and adds vigour to events.

This time, it was a middle-aged man who could not resist the song and started dancing to it. The man stole the show during a wedding as he grooved uninhibitedly with utmost enthusiasm. Clad in a suit, the man unleashes his energy on the stage.

Soon the video of his dance went viral and garnered more than 6 million views since it was posted last month. “Nobody breaks the Energy of this Man @vikasjain4171 Khayii k paan bana Rash vala @adijain6395 @amanjain180701,” read the caption of the clip shared by Instagram user weddingdanceindia.

Netizens were amazed to watch his energetic performance. A user commented, “Rewind 30 years back and maybe he danced to this song several times. He might’ve been hyper energetic then. He knows the steps so well.” Another user commented, “This kind of people and dancing made famous India to our countries,, amazing he is.” A third user wrote, “Wow so cool ….. Kya energy hi sir ji….”

In a similar fashion, another man took the internet by storm with his dance moves to the song ‘Yaar Mera Titliaan Warga’. Clad in a kurta and pants, the man aced the dance routine to this superhit sung by Afsana Khan, Harrdy Sandhu, and Sargun Mehta.