Saturday, Oct 08, 2022

‘Cute and hilarious’: Man steals the show as influencer grooves to ‘Dilbar’ on street

The man stole the show by grooving with her to Sushmita Sen's popular song "Dilbar" on a road even as social media users were intrigued by his impromptu dance.

man joins influencer, dilbara dance, man dances with influencer, trending video, funny video, indian expressThe woman is seen slaying her moves on a busy street. The man, clad in a khaki uniform, is seen imitating her hilariously.

Social media influencers keep users hooked with amusing content; they gain a lot of likes, shares and popularity by grooving to trending songs.

Such an attempt by a young woman was usurped by a man. He stole the show by grooving with her to Sushmita Sen’s popular song “Dilbar” on a road even as social media users were intrigued by his impromptu dance.

The video, which triggered a laughter riot online, was shared by the Twitter user Chilled_Yogi. The woman is seen slaying her moves on a busy street. The man, clad in a khaki uniform, is seen imitating her hilariously.

“It is good that nowadays people get company on the road side,” read the caption of the video.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared on Thursday, the clip has amassed more than 2,65,500 views on Twitter. And a user commented, “man behind her is dancing better than her.” Another user wrote, “This is cute and hilarious at the same time.” A third user wrote, “Hahha. I would have died of laughing if I was there in real..”

Funny dance videos never fail to impress internet users. A video featuring “90 Annual day dance” by three men left netizens in splits in July. The trio grooved to the Bollywood song “Nannare” and the performance reminded one of the pitfalls and bluffs that happen on stage during annual days in schools or colleges.

First published on: 08-10-2022 at 07:45:46 pm
