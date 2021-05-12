Man starts floating ambulance service in Dal Lake amid Covid-19 surge

Patloo also told the news agency that he came up with the idea of the ambulance last year when he tested positive for the virus.

As Kashmir Valley reports a surge in Covid-19 cases, a houseboat owner has started a floating ambulance service that comes equipped with healthcare facilities on Dal Lake.

Brainchild of boat owner Tariq Ahmad Patloo, the floating ambulance comes equipped with PPE kits, stretchers, wheelchair and other healthcare amenities. “Considering the situation at hospitals and homes due to rising cases, I’ve set up this facility for people, which has PPE kits, stretchers & wheelchair”, Patloo said, while talking to news agency ANI.

Jammu & Kashmir: Srinagar-based Tariq Ahmad Patloo sets up floating ambulance to deal with the COVID-19 crisis. He says, “Considering the situation at hospitals and homes due to rising cases, I’ve set up this facility for people, which has PPE kits, stretchers & wheelchair.” pic.twitter.com/TdUOEJjKFi — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2021

Considering the people’s apprehension in helping Covid-19 positive patients reach hospital, he believes that his ambulance services will make a huge impact. “This ambulance has sirens and speaker facilities which are being used for announcements aimed to make people aware regarding wearing masks and other important things. I tried my best to make this ambulance friendly for people and within,” Patloo added.

Meanwhile, the Union Territory recorded its biggest single-day hike on Friday as it reported 5,433 Covid-19 cases, pushing its tally to 2,06,954, officials said.

(With inputs from ANI)