Saturday, July 04, 2020
Watch: Man spins glasses of water without spilling them, impresses netizens

In the viral video, a man places two glasses on a plate, attached to ropes. Then in a gravity-defying stunt, he starts to twirl the rope around his head, without dropping a single drop of water.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 4, 2020 7:46:34 pm
Man spins glass without spilling, Physics trick, Physics, Viral video, Trending news, Indian Express news While the video delighted many, others explained that it is a neat trick of physics. (Picture credit: Twitter/Physics & Astronomy Zone)

A video of a man spinning two water-filled glasses like a pendulum is making rounds on the internet.

Sharing the video on Twitter, ‘Physics & Astronomy Zone’ described the video as a “Beautiful display of physics”.
Watch the video here:

While the video delighted many, others explained that it is a neat trick of physics. Take a look at some do the reactions here:

Since being shared, the video has garnered over 2 million views with over 600 reactions.

