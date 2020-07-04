Watch: Man spins glasses of water without spilling them, impresses netizens

While the video delighted many, others explained that it is a neat trick of physics. (Picture credit: Twitter/Physics & Astronomy Zone) While the video delighted many, others explained that it is a neat trick of physics. (Picture credit: Twitter/Physics & Astronomy Zone)

A video of a man spinning two water-filled glasses like a pendulum is making rounds on the internet.

In the viral video, a man places two glasses on a plate, attached to ropes. Then in a gravity-defying stunt, he starts to twirl the rope around his head, without dropping a single drop of water.

Sharing the video on Twitter, ‘Physics & Astronomy Zone’ described the video as a “Beautiful display of physics”.

Watch the video here:

Beautiful display of physics pic.twitter.com/ongyMpLXTf — Physics & Astronomy Zone (@ZONEPHYSlCS) July 2, 2020

While the video delighted many, others explained that it is a neat trick of physics. Take a look at some do the reactions here:

Was I only one who was worried he didn’t bang those glasses of water on his head? — muskan (@Muhahahahaaaaaa) July 2, 2020

Great now I’m thirsty… — Don Holley Produced Screenwriter (no it’s true) 🥸 (@donholley0) July 2, 2020

inertia of rest and Motion. 👊 — Kiran Patra (@kiranpatra) July 2, 2020

What did I just see 😲😲😲

It’s extraordinary 😳😳 — 🌸SIRI🌸 (@srijana_mishra) July 2, 2020

Practice makes a man perfect…best example of this — Abhichoudhury1239 (@Abhichoudhury16) July 2, 2020

Cool Physics, centrifugal force.👏👏👏 — Eddie O’Sullivan (@TheRealEddieOS) July 2, 2020

Since being shared, the video has garnered over 2 million views with over 600 reactions.

