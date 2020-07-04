Watch: Man spins glasses of water without spilling them, impresses netizens

A video of a man spinning two water-filled glasses like a pendulum is making rounds on the internet.
In the viral video, a man places two glasses on a plate, attached to ropes. Then in a gravity-defying stunt, he starts to twirl the rope around his head, without dropping a single drop of water.
Sharing the video on Twitter, ‘Physics & Astronomy Zone’ described the video as a “Beautiful display of physics”.
Watch the video here:
Beautiful display of physics pic.twitter.com/ongyMpLXTf
— Physics & Astronomy Zone (@ZONEPHYSlCS) July 2, 2020
While the video delighted many, others explained that it is a neat trick of physics. Take a look at some do the reactions here:
Amazing…😱😱😱 pic.twitter.com/Z2i5dOnCjg
— Ratan Verma (@ImVermaRS) July 2, 2020
Was I only one who was worried he didn’t bang those glasses of water on his head?
— muskan (@Muhahahahaaaaaa) July 2, 2020
Great now I’m thirsty…
— Don Holley Produced Screenwriter (no it’s true) 🥸 (@donholley0) July 2, 2020
inertia of rest and Motion. 👊
— Kiran Patra (@kiranpatra) July 2, 2020
What did I just see 😲😲😲
It’s extraordinary 😳😳
— 🌸SIRI🌸 (@srijana_mishra) July 2, 2020
— RajuTarak 🇮🇳 (@TarakActivist) July 2, 2020
Practice makes a man perfect…best example of this
— Abhichoudhury1239 (@Abhichoudhury16) July 2, 2020
Cool Physics, centrifugal force.👏👏👏
— Eddie O’Sullivan (@TheRealEddieOS) July 2, 2020
Since being shared, the video has garnered over 2 million views with over 600 reactions.
