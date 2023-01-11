scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 11, 2023

Smuggler hides $40,000 in ‘Pan Masala’ sachets, caught; Anand Mahindra reacts at ‘creativity’

Kolkata Customs shared a video that showed a man who had concealed US dollars worth Rs 32 lakh inside ‘Pan Masala’ packets. He was leaving for Thailand's Bangkok from Kolkata when he was intercepted by the Customs sleuths.

Anand Mahindra, Anand Mahindra tweets, man caught smuggling dollars inside pan masala packets, dollars hidden inside pan masala packets, Kolkata customs intercept man smuggling dollars in pan masala packets, viral smuggling videos, indian expressThe man was intercepted after the Kolkata customs department acted on the inputs of Air Intelligence Unit officers.
Listen to this article
Smuggler hides $40,000 in ‘Pan Masala’ sachets, caught; Anand Mahindra reacts at ‘creativity’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Smugglers go to any extent to carry counterfeit goods and money knows no bounds. Yet, despite their best efforts, at times they come under the radar of intelligence services.

Something similar happened on Sunday when a man who was leaving for Thailand’s Bangkok from Kolkata was intercepted by the Kolkata Customs department. During the search, it was discovered that he had concealed currency notes valued at $40,000 (approximately Rs 32 lakh) inside packets of ‘Pan Masala’. The customs department had acted on the inputs of Air Intelligence Unit officers and made the recovery.

ALSO READ |#PushingPushpaBehindBars: UP Police warn against wood smuggling in a ‘filmy’ tweet

The official Twitter account of Kolkata Customs shared a video in which it can be seen how masterfully the cash was hidden inside sealed packets of ‘Pan Masala sachets in neat folds. The video began circulating all over social media platforms and took the internet by storm.

On Tuesday business tycoon Anand Mahindra reshared this clip and wrote, “No shortage of innovative thinking and ‘manufacturing’ in India. I just wish this gentleman had applied his creativity to more productive-and law-abiding-goals!”.

In response to Mahindra, a Twitter user wrote, “It’s not about creativity, it’s about whether the person has patience to spend that much time doing good. We middle class people also are creative about a lot of things could be right or wrong but we chose the right path. Your tweet is an appreciation which shouldn’t have happened”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
PM Narendra Modi said ‘humse badi galti ho gayi, aapko bhej diya&#8...
PM Narendra Modi said ‘humse badi galti ho gayi, aapko bhej diya&#8...
Migrant fruit-seller near RBI headquarters in Mumbai is now part of key p...
Migrant fruit-seller near RBI headquarters in Mumbai is now part of key p...
Delhi Confidential: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma admits to making a &#821...
Delhi Confidential: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma admits to making a &#821...
Ozone hole, filling up now: What this means for climate action
Ozone hole, filling up now: What this means for climate action

Another person made a similar point and wrote, “This is no innovation….Crooks use these kinds of Stunts, it’s handiwork of complete gang and if u carry sooooo many “Pan Masalas” u r bound to get caught.. Innovations are low cost modifications/ substitutes which facilitates functioning/processes for d benefits of everyone ..”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 11-01-2023 at 09:36 IST
Next Story

China halts visas for Japan, South Korea in Covid-19 spat

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 11: Latest News
Advertisement
close