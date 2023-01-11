Smuggler hides $40,000 in ‘Pan Masala’ sachets, caught; Anand Mahindra reacts at ‘creativity’

Smugglers go to any extent to carry counterfeit goods and money knows no bounds. Yet, despite their best efforts, at times they come under the radar of intelligence services.

Something similar happened on Sunday when a man who was leaving for Thailand’s Bangkok from Kolkata was intercepted by the Kolkata Customs department. During the search, it was discovered that he had concealed currency notes valued at $40,000 (approximately Rs 32 lakh) inside packets of ‘Pan Masala’. The customs department had acted on the inputs of Air Intelligence Unit officers and made the recovery.

The official Twitter account of Kolkata Customs shared a video in which it can be seen how masterfully the cash was hidden inside sealed packets of ‘Pan Masala sachets in neat folds. The video began circulating all over social media platforms and took the internet by storm.

On Tuesday business tycoon Anand Mahindra reshared this clip and wrote, “No shortage of innovative thinking and ‘manufacturing’ in India. I just wish this gentleman had applied his creativity to more productive-and law-abiding-goals!”.

No shortage of innovative thinking and ‘manufacturing’ in India. I just wish this gentleman had applied his creativity to more productive-and law-abiding-goals! https://t.co/iO5nA4zWT0 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 10, 2023

In response to Mahindra, a Twitter user wrote, “It’s not about creativity, it’s about whether the person has patience to spend that much time doing good. We middle class people also are creative about a lot of things could be right or wrong but we chose the right path. Your tweet is an appreciation which shouldn’t have happened”

Another person made a similar point and wrote, “This is no innovation….Crooks use these kinds of Stunts, it’s handiwork of complete gang and if u carry sooooo many “Pan Masalas” u r bound to get caught.. Innovations are low cost modifications/ substitutes which facilitates functioning/processes for d benefits of everyone ..”