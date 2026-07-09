‘India not for beginners’: Man sleeps on bull’s belly on busy road; video goes viral

Another video proving why people often say “India is not for beginners” has taken social media by storm. This time, it wasn’t a traffic jam or a street stunt, but a man peacefully taking a nap on the belly of a bull in the middle of a busy road.

The unusual moment was filmed by a passing commuter, who noticed the pair resting amid moving traffic. While vehicles continued to pass by, neither the man nor the bull appeared bothered. Curled up comfortably against the animal, the man looked completely at ease, while the bull remained equally calm, making the bizarre scene appear oddly peaceful.

Soon after the clip surfaced online, it quickly spread across social media, leaving viewers both amused and bewildered. While many laughed at the unexpected sight, others pointed out the potential danger of sleeping on a busy roadway. Several users also described it as a “peak Indian moment”.

indianexpress.com could not independently verify when or where the video was recorded.

Watch the video

India is just so random bro😭😭 Bro is literally sleeping in Bull’s lap😂😂 pic.twitter.com/qNgvi0z6Tt — Tarun Gautam (@TARUNspeakss) July 8, 2026

Post racks up over 575,000 views

The video was shared on X by the account TARUNspeakss, where it has amassed more than 575,000 views since being posted on Wednesday.

Sharing the clip, the user wrote, “India is just so random bro. Bro is literally sleeping in Bull’s lap.”

Internet reacts

The comments section was soon flooded with reactions, with users expressing everything from amusement to concern.

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One user wrote, “Snuggly cushioned in the middle of the crossroad. India is not for beginners.”

Another commented, “I think government need to take stand on this and buffalo/cow needs to be in cow farm so there she or he will be taken care by those people. And I think that life would be much better than this.”

A third user joked, “So a bull sleeping right in the middle of the road is soooo common that the man is now the abnormality.”

Another person quipped, “This is India, where at every turn Lord Shiva and Nandi appear.”