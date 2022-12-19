Man slays with his expressions as he grooves to ‘Yaar Mera Titliaan Warga’ on dance floor. Watch

There is no dearth of amusing content online as people showcase their talent through social media, keeping internet users hooked. Now, a seemingly middle-aged man has taken the internet by storm with his dance moves as the DJ plays the song ‘Yaar Mera Titliaan Warga’.

The clip was shared on Twitter by the account @Gulzar_sahab. It shows the man, clad in a kurta and pants, grooving to the song that was sung by Afsana Khan and featured Harrdy Sandhu and Sargun Mehta in the video. As he begins his dance moves, another man is seen turning him around and the man then steals the show with his expressions.

Leaving onlookers stunned, he slays and moves according to the lyrics of the song. Towards the end of the video, another man joins him in the performance. Onlookers are seen smiling and quite amused by the man’s antics.

The video was initially shared by Instagram user Sandeep Kumar. Since being shared on December 10, the clip has amassed more than 7.9 million views on the Meta-owned platform.

The man’s performance delighted internet users. A user commented, “Wt a performance..Fantastic.” Another user commented, “Mind blowing.” A third user wrote, “Uncle is on fire.”

Amazing dance videos often go viral on social media and in October this year, a man made a quirky dance attempt on a treadmill. The man grooved to the Bollywood song ‘Bole Chudiyan’ from the film ‘‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ and impressed netizens. He made moves to the song inside what appeared like a gym, racking up lots of views on Instagram.