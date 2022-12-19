scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 19, 2022

Man slays with his expressions as he grooves to ‘Yaar Mera Titliaan Warga’ on dance floor. Watch

Since being shared on December 10, the clip has amassed more than 7.9 million views on Instagram.

man dancing video, man dances to Yaar Mera Titiliaan Warga, dance video, indian expressThe man’s performance delighted internet users.
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

There is no dearth of amusing content online as people showcase their talent through social media, keeping internet users hooked. Now, a seemingly middle-aged man has taken the internet by storm with his dance moves as the DJ plays the song ‘Yaar Mera Titliaan Warga’.

The clip was shared on Twitter by the account @Gulzar_sahab. It shows the man, clad in a kurta and pants, grooving to the song that was sung by Afsana Khan and featured Harrdy Sandhu and Sargun Mehta in the video. As he begins his dance moves, another man is seen turning him around and the man then steals the show with his expressions.

Leaving onlookers stunned, he slays and moves according to the lyrics of the song. Towards the end of the video, another man joins him in the performance. Onlookers are seen smiling and quite amused by the man’s antics.

The video was initially shared by Instagram user Sandeep Kumar. Since being shared on December 10, the clip has amassed more than 7.9 million views on the Meta-owned platform.

The man’s performance delighted internet users. A user commented, “Wt a performance..Fantastic.” Another user commented, “Mind blowing.” A third user wrote, “Uncle is on fire.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: The messy economy of Messi’s ArgentinaPremium
ExplainSpeaking: The messy economy of Messi’s Argentina
Delhi Confidential: As Tripura BJP looks to rein in rebellion, trust issu...Premium
Delhi Confidential: As Tripura BJP looks to rein in rebellion, trust issu...
Indians, Greeks to trace common roots in Himachal ‘village of Alexander’s...Premium
Indians, Greeks to trace common roots in Himachal ‘village of Alexander’s...
Election Commission: 54.32 cr Aadhaar collected, none linked with Voter I...Premium
Election Commission: 54.32 cr Aadhaar collected, none linked with Voter I...

Amazing dance videos often go viral on social media and in October this year, a man made a quirky dance attempt on a treadmill. The man grooved to the Bollywood song ‘Bole Chudiyan’ from the film ‘‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ and impressed netizens. He made moves to the song inside what appeared like a gym, racking up lots of views on Instagram.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 19-12-2022 at 02:13:00 pm
Next Story

Amid Pathaan song row, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel says ‘bajrangi gunde’ roaming around in saffron to extort money

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 19: Latest News
Advertisement
close