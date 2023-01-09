scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 09, 2023

Man sits precariously perched on narrow strip of scaffolding, netizens demand action against contractor

The video was posted on Twitter by Dr Showkat Shah, a Srinagar-based doctor and netizens pointed out lack of safety precautions.

Man sits precariously perched on narrow strip of scaffolding, netizens demand action against contractor
Labourers often work in harsh and testing conditions throwing caution to the wind when it comes to following safety procedures. A video posted on Twitter shows a man working at an under-construction building without following any safety norms and it has divided netizens.

The video was posted on Twitter by Dr Showkat Shah, a Srinagar-based doctor, with the caption, “He needs appreciation and all praise.” However, netizens differed in their viewpoint and highlighted the grim conditions in which the man had to work to eke out a living. The 11-second clip shows the man perched on a narrow strip of scaffolding on top of a building which seems a few storeys high.

Since being shared, the video has received more than 60,000 views. Many netizens pointed out that the man needed a safety harness and the contractor should be booked for endangering the life of the man.
“No he need safety kit and the contractor need to be in jail for this,” commented a user. “He need safety harness and working at heights training .. and his employer needs fine immediately with stop work order by state industrial safety body—if he is any developed nation,” said another. “He is there for a petty livelihood not appreciation and praise. He deserves legal protection and his employer needs legal action for endangering his life,” another netizen wrote. “Criminal behavior this, to allow and compel him to do this, for a living,” another user opined.

“Stop appreciating the desperate things people do when they’re poor, there’s no social safety net, and labour protections are dismal. Rather, condemn the fact that they’re being forced into these terrible situations,” posted yet another netizen.

First published on: 09-01-2023 at 17:47 IST
