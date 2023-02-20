scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Man sings ‘Tere Naam’ title song in London’s Southall, wows people. Watch

The man named Vish is popular for singing various Bollywood songs in London and has more than 1.54 lakh followers on Instagram.

The man named Vish is popular for singing various Bollywood songs in London.
Man sings ‘Tere Naam’ title song in London’s Southall, wows people. Watch
Nothing makes nostalgia kick in like the songs of your homeland. Roaming on the streets of a foreign country and coming across a familiar tune is bound to make you stop and listen. A man named Vish, who busks on the streets of London, has often gone viral for singing Bollywood songs and getting accolades from passers-by.

In a recent video, he is seen singing the song ‘Tere Naam’ from the eponymous film of Salman Khan that released in 2003 and gained a cult following.

Busking in Southall, an area inhabited by South Asians often called Little Punjab or Little India, Vish croons the song in his soulful voice. Having more than 1.54 lakh followers on Instagram, he has even jammed with Maniesh Paul after bumping into him on a street in London.

Posted one day ago, the video has received more than 95,000 views.

“When you come again in south hall please tell me,” commented a user. “The hair to go with it,” said another. “Beautiful song, beautifully sung,” a third appreciated.

The film’s director Satish Kaushik had recently shared on Twitter a video of a scrap dealer singing a song from the movie, unleashing a fair dose of nostalgia among netizens. The man is heard singing the song “Kyo Kisi Ko”, originally sung by Udit Narayan, as he goes about collecting newspapers and plastic waste on a street. Sharing the clip, director of the film Satish Kaushik wrote, “What a public adulation of the song from Tere Naam even after 20 years. Proud of this film.”

First published on: 20-02-2023 at 13:43 IST
