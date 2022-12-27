Young man sings ‘Kesariya’ on guitar for two policemen in Mumbai’s Marine Drive. Watch

There are some videos on the internet that leave you with a warm feeling. In one such heartwarming video, a young man performed the superhit song ‘Kesariya’ from the film Brahmastra for a couple of policemen in Mumbai. The clip shows the police personnel enjoying the performance and it is winning the hearts of netizens.

The man named Shiv posted the clip on Instagram on December 19 and it has received more than 7.23 lakh views so far. In the video, Shiv plays the guitar and sings ‘Kesariya’ as two of his friends stand beside him. The policemen listen to Shiv’s late-night soulful performance as there are not too many vehicles on the road. The clip is from Mumbai’s Marine Drive area.

Watch the video below:

Netizens complimented Shiv and said his performance must have made the policemen’s day.

“Random place with jamming becomes memorable,” commented a user. “My god this is soooooo beautiful,” said another. “So wholesome,” wrote a third. Another person posted, “Spreading his magic at Mumbai.” “This performance literally made their day,” said yet another netizen.

In October, a constable of Pune police had gone viral with his soulful rendition of the song ‘Desh Mere’ that was part of the 2021 film Bhuj: The Pride of India.

The Twitter account of Pune City Police posted the clip of Constable Sagar Ghorpade singing the song that was originally sung by Arijit Singh. The one-minute clip shows the constable in uniform in front of a microphone crooning the song in his melodious voice.