‘Dating goals’: Man shares how a woman he met on Tinder asked him out by creating a Spotify playlist

In today’s age, there are numerous dating apps to find a partner and GenZ are going one step further to turn any app or website into a place for flirting or asking out potential partners. A man posted on Twitter how a woman he met on Tinder asked him out by creating a Spotify playlist.

The man named Ujjawal Athrav shared a screenshot of the playlist that she sent him. The playlist had asked him “What about a date” along with heart emoticons. In a display of creativity, she chose the apt songs – “I Wanna See You”, “Tomorrow” and “At the Café” to ask him out. “This girl from Tinder send me a Spotify playlist & I think this is so cute,” Athrav tweeted.

This girl from Tinder send me a Spotify playlist & I think this is so cute🫶 pic.twitter.com/08URxW0v9M — Ujjawal Athrav (@Ujjawal_athrav) February 22, 2023

Posted on February 22, the tweet has received more than 1,300 likes. “Girl made efforts bro,” commented a user. “Dating goals,” said another. “Super cute,” wrote a third.

