scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 24, 2023
Advertisement

‘Dating goals’: Man shares how a woman he met on Tinder asked him out by creating a Spotify playlist

The woman used the Spotify playlist to ask the man out on a date at a café.

Man shares how a woman he met on Tinder asked him out by creating a Spotify playlistA man posted on Twitter how a woman he met on Tinder asked him out by creating a Spotify playlist.
Listen to this article
‘Dating goals’: Man shares how a woman he met on Tinder asked him out by creating a Spotify playlist
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

In today’s age, there are numerous dating apps to find a partner and GenZ are going one step further to turn any app or website into a place for flirting or asking out potential partners. A man posted on Twitter how a woman he met on Tinder asked him out by creating a Spotify playlist.

Also Read |Man shares how he used a dating app to pitch for a job, netizens amused

The man named Ujjawal Athrav shared a screenshot of the playlist that she sent him. The playlist had asked him “What about a date” along with heart emoticons. In a display of creativity, she chose the apt songs – “I Wanna See You”, “Tomorrow” and “At the Café” to ask him out. “This girl from Tinder send me a Spotify playlist & I think this is so cute,” Athrav tweeted.

Posted on February 22, the tweet has received more than 1,300 likes. “Girl made efforts bro,” commented a user. “Dating goals,” said another. “Super cute,” wrote a third.

Also Read
Javed Akhtar at Faiz literary festival held in Lahore, Pakistan.
Javed Akhtar demolishes claims about purity of Urdu with just one sentenc...
Actor Tillotama Shome shares post on woman making fun of a family at airport for arriving 6 hours before departure time
Actor Tillotama Shome shares post on woman making fun of a family at airp...
Charlotte Fire Department rescues wedding party from lift
Fire department rescues newlyweds, wedding party stuck in an elevator: 'W...
Temjen Imna Along shares plate full of delicious food
‘Election ke bahane hi sahi’: Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along tweets ...

Last year in September, a post by Tinder India about relationships created a new meme format. In the witty post, that replicates the expectation vs reality trope, the online dating portal shared a picture of an ice cream tub with its lid closed. Alongside there was a picture of the same ice cream tub with its lid open. However, instead of ice cream, there were garlic and green chillies stored in it. The picture of the closed ice cream tub which represented hope and excitement was titled “when you start talking to them”, while the open ice cream tub with chillies and garlic was titled “but they keep talking about their ex”.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 24-02-2023 at 16:10 IST
Next Story

How coughing and sneezing could re-aerosolise Covid virus and push it deeper into your lungs

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 24: Latest News
Advertisement
close