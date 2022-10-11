Man shares pic of samosas with name of filling imprinted on crust. Read why

Samosas are a quintessential snack found in every college and office canteen. No matter the variety of snacks on offer, samosas still remain a favourite for a lot of people. While many people only like samosas that have the traditional potato filling, nowadays there are many variations such as noodles being used as a filling as well.

A Twitter user shared a “tech innovation” regarding samosas in the city of Bangalore that seems pretty ingenious. A man named Shobhit Bakliwal shared a photo of samosas that have ‘aloo’ and ‘noodles’ engraved on them. He had ordered the snack from Samosa Party which offers samosas in a wide range such as aloo samosa, corn and cheese samosa, noodle samosa and even tandoori chicken tikka samosa and mutton keema samosa.

The Twitter account of Samosa Party replied to the user with the reason behind the practice. They said it solves an “important customer problem sustainably”. They said fillings can be identified without breaking the samosas in case of assorted orders this way.

See the post below:

the real food “tech” innovation in bangalore pic.twitter.com/tVfd9Yz0tq — Shobhit Bakliwal 🦇🔊 (@shobhitic) October 10, 2022

Posted Monday, the tweet has received more than 2,400 likes. A user shared a photo from Hyderabad two years ago that showed the brand name of the eatery that made the samosa imprinted on its crust.

“I have seen this being done in a small city of Rajasthan few days ago. They had a samosa startup type shop where they provide multiple type of samosa,” shared another. “Tech has already made us lazy, Lethargic, now it’s offering certain junk foods under the name of innovation ultimately damaging once lifestyle….. Stamping samosa is not innovation,” wrote another individual. “The innovation is nice. But somehow the taste wasn’t what I was expecting,” wrote yet another.