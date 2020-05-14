Man shares ‘miracle’ wife experienced while cooking, leaves netizens in splits

Since being shared online, the post has gone viral on several social media platforms and prompted hilarious reactions. Since being shared online, the post has gone viral on several social media platforms and prompted hilarious reactions.

While the lockdown implemented in several nations has encouraged many to take up several activities and rekindled past hobbies such as cooking, baking painting, a man found himself in a hilarious situation when his wife alerted him about a “miracle” that occurred while she was cooking.

“My wife witnessed a miracle today and yelled across the house with an urgency that had me sprinting. I thought something terrible had happened but when I came into the kitchen she said: Look…,” he tweeted while sharing a picture of a smiling face made out of a canned soup of SpaghettiOs.

my wife witnessed a miracle today & yelled across the house with an urgency that had me sprinting. I thought something terrible had happened but when i came into the kitchen she said: Look… pic.twitter.com/KHw0XsQLJU — Matthew Burnside (@MatthewBurnsid7) May 12, 2020

Since being shared online, the post has gone viral on several social media platforms and prompted hilarious reactions. “If my marriage isn’t like this, I don’t want it,” tweeted a user while another joked, “I don’t think I would have been able to put the spoon back in.”

And to bring you, maybe, some smiles, here’s a thread that made me smile today:https://t.co/A0aC5qDclY — Ody_O (@OdyO11) May 14, 2020

Have a smile! There’s no such thing as too many smiles https://t.co/iMR54JoN6y — Tamara Masmeijer (@KatuitdeBoomNL) May 14, 2020

If my marriage isn’t like this, I don’t want it lol https://t.co/PsCHyBHpcQ pic.twitter.com/f6ZESPyLZQ — Jenaesia Jones (@jenaesia) May 14, 2020

