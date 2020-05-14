Follow Us:
Thursday, May 14, 2020
COVID19

Man shares ‘miracle’ wife experienced while cooking, leaves netizens in splits

"If my marriage isn't like this, I don't want it," tweeted a user while another joked, "I don't think I would have been able to put the spoon back in."

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 14, 2020 8:34:46 pm
covid-19, coronavirus, lockdown, lockdown cooking, Matthew Burnside, food, twitter, twitter reactions Since being shared online, the post has gone viral on several social media platforms and prompted hilarious reactions.

While the lockdown implemented in several nations has encouraged many to take up several activities and rekindled past hobbies such as cooking, baking painting, a man found himself in a hilarious situation when his wife alerted him about a “miracle” that occurred while she was cooking.

“My wife witnessed a miracle today and yelled across the house with an urgency that had me sprinting. I thought something terrible had happened but when I came into the kitchen she said: Look…,” he tweeted while sharing a picture of a smiling face made out of a canned soup of SpaghettiOs.

Since being shared online, the post has gone viral on several social media platforms and prompted hilarious reactions. “If my marriage isn’t like this, I don’t want it,” tweeted a user while another joked, “I don’t think I would have been able to put the spoon back in.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 14: Latest News

Advertisement