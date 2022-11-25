Man shares how he met Virat Kohli when he visited Uttarakhand temple with his family. Watch

People who are die-hard cricket fans and follow the game religiously consider players like Virat Kohli their idols. For a lot of his fans, it is a once-in-a-lifetime dream to meet him and they are willing to do anything for that to happen. A man shared on Instagram how he met his idol Kohli when he came to Uttarakhand on a vacation recently and it is winning hearts online.

The man named Kapil shared the video of meeting Kohli a week ago and it has received more than 3 million views. He said he received information that Virat Kohli was visiting the famous Khainchi Dham temple at Almora road close to Nainital. So, he along with his friends left at 6 am on motorbikes to reach the place.

Also Read | This is how an Assam man met Virat Kohli by spending Rs 23,000

They asked the locals about Kohli’s visit but no one was sure when he would be coming. So, they waited till 10 am. Finally, his dream came true as he was able to meet Kohli and clicked a selfie with him. The former India captain is seen surrounded by locals as he interacts with them. He also shared how Kohli asked them not to record inside his car as his daughter was also present and so they respected his wish. “The day I met @virat.kohli @anushkasharma. 17.11.22,” he captioned the video.

Watch the video below:

Netizens praised his dedication in meeting Kohli. “Brb i am crying,” commented a user. Another said, “So happy to see.” “You guys are so lucky,” posted a third.