scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 25, 2022

Man shares how he met Virat Kohli when he visited Uttarakhand temple with his family. Watch

The man named Kapil shared the video of meeting Kohli a week ago and it has received more than three million views.

Man meets Virat Kohli in Uttarakhand, fan, cricket, cricketer, Khainchi Dham temple, Nainital, Anushka Sharma, viral, trending, Indian ExpressVirat Kohli recently visited the famous Khainchi Dham temple in Uttarakhand with his family.

People who are die-hard cricket fans and follow the game religiously consider players like Virat Kohli their idols. For a lot of his fans, it is a once-in-a-lifetime dream to meet him and they are willing to do anything for that to happen. A man shared on Instagram how he met his idol Kohli when he came to Uttarakhand on a vacation recently and it is winning hearts online.

The man named Kapil shared the video of meeting Kohli a week ago and it has received more than 3 million views. He said he received information that Virat Kohli was visiting the famous Khainchi Dham temple at Almora road close to Nainital. So, he along with his friends left at 6 am on motorbikes to reach the place.

Also Read |This is how an Assam man met Virat Kohli by spending Rs 23,000

They asked the locals about Kohli’s visit but no one was sure when he would be coming. So, they waited till 10 am. Finally, his dream came true as he was able to meet Kohli and clicked a selfie with him. The former India captain is seen surrounded by locals as he interacts with them. He also shared how Kohli asked them not to record inside his car as his daughter was also present and so they respected his wish. “The day I met @virat.kohli @anushkasharma. 17.11.22,” he captioned the video.

Watch the video below:

Netizens praised his dedication in meeting Kohli. “Brb i am crying,” commented a user. Another said, “So happy to see.” “You guys are so lucky,” posted a third.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 25-11-2022 at 04:35:06 pm
Next Story

Cristiano Ronaldo scripts history by scoring in five World Cups: A look at the elite company he is in

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 25: Latest News
Advertisement
close