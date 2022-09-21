scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022

Man shares how he met his wife because of Bengaluru traffic. Netizens relate

The man shared how he dated his wife for three years before marrying her two years ago even as the Ejipura flyover that led to their romance still remains under construction.

Man met his wife, Bengaluru traffic, Bangalore, IT hub, peak Bengaluru, Twitter, Reddit, netizens relate, flyover, under-construction, viral, trendingThe man shared on Reddit how he met his wife because of the Bengaluru traffic.

The city of Bengaluru is not only known as an IT hub but it is also notorious for its traffic. Many residents of the city can relate to being stuck in traffic jams on Bengaluru roads due to under-construction flyovers. However, a man shared on Reddit how being stuck in a jam turned out to be a blessing in disguise for him.

A Reddit user named MaskedManiac92 shared how his romance with his future wife began due to an under-construction flyover in Bengaluru. He met his wife, whom he only knew as a friend back then, near Sony World Signal. One day, while dropping her home, they got stuck due to the Ejipura flyover work. Being frustrated and hungry, they decided to divert and have dinner instead. He shared that he dated her for three years and even got married to her two years ago but the 2.5 km flyover is still under construction.

Also Read |‘Historical landmark’, ‘must visit’: With mock reviews, Bengaluru residents take a dig at pothole menace

The post was shared on Twitter by a user and it was retweeted by the page Peak Bengaluru. Shared on September 18, it has received more than 4,200 likes so far.

Netizens were able to relate to the man’s story and shared their own experiences with the under-construction flyover.

“Can relate. That flyover is under construction for all the time I’ve been in Bangalore,” commented a Twitter user. “That is nothing, a road here was under repair for over a decade. I finished school, college and few year into my job when it got fully repaired and re-laid,” shared another.
“Yeah, can attest to that happening. My daughter joined Christ Junior college when the flyover work started, she has finished her graduation and joined masters and the flyover is still incomplete,” another netizen posted. “Still a better love story than those crap Bollywood movies,” said yet another.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How YouTube monetisation of Shorts will workPremium
How YouTube monetisation of Shorts will work
Tata Group to bring AirAsia India, Vistara under Air India by 2024Premium
Tata Group to bring AirAsia India, Vistara under Air India by 2024
Kashmir among likely venues for meetings in run-up to G-20Premium
Kashmir among likely venues for meetings in run-up to G-20
Sudden narrowing of lanes, no signboards: Palghar cops flag warning signa...Premium
Sudden narrowing of lanes, no signboards: Palghar cops flag warning signa...

According to a report by Deccan Herald in August, fresh tenders were called for finishing the 2.5 km flyover because the contract given to a contractor earlier was cancelled. The project had an initial deadline of November 2019, and the new contract has a 15-month deadline.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 21-09-2022 at 03:51:01 pm
Next Story

Try these natural remedies to cure constipation, piles, and hard stools

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 21: Latest News
Advertisement