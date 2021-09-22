Twitter user shares father’s notes on how to use Uber app, netizens find it ‘relatable’

Thanks to the internet, most things are now easier with just a few clicks. However, the same can’t be said for the older generation, who often find it challenging to adapt to the advancement of technology. Be it shopping or ordering in food, several parents and grandparents are slowing trying to figure things out themselves.

A Twitter user recently shared a note written by his father on how to use an online cab aggregator, and the wholesome approach is well-known to all. Rahul Gupta shared how his father jots down steps in chronological order while Uber.

My dad’s notes on how to book an Uber 😇😇 pic.twitter.com/StkHxdJCAQ — Rahul Gupta ㊗️ (@rahulrmv) September 14, 2021

The tweet resonated with many online, as handwritten step-by-step instructions reminded several people of their own parents. The company too joined in the conversation saying, “No harm in a cheat sheet!”

No harm in a cheat sheet! — Uber (@Uber) September 16, 2021

Others appreciated the man’s willingness to try and learn new things. Some even remarked on how life comes a full circle when children start teaching their parents.

w h o l e s o m e https://t.co/IDngQmo6x0 — sarah.png (@sarahkaasarah) September 21, 2021

How wonderful is it to see…

indulging the technology

learning has no age ❤️ https://t.co/JjAKbSrqEV — Yaswanth (@YaswanthsTweet) September 16, 2021

Our parents continue to adapt & improvise. Food for thought for all developers to make App UI more friendly for elderly users. https://t.co/3NNtxO8r4Y — Ankit Rai (@ithebiker) September 16, 2021

Absolutely heart warming. He has proven that no age is too old to learn new things! And his courage to embrace new technology. Hats off. https://t.co/AcD0DOOvGT — Anand Subramanian (@subbuanand) September 16, 2021

This is exactly how I learnt MS-Word and excel and DOS programming back in my high school days.😅🤣 https://t.co/nP1Z69RduU — ವಿಶೇಷ (@bengalurubouy48) September 16, 2021

Guess my dad is not the only one who takes notes then! https://t.co/Ggha1EQyr6 — S (@knivesforpies) September 16, 2021

Our parents are clearly more adjusting & eager-to-learn than us. Regardless of their age, they don’t give up on a thing, a person, a hobby/skill or a relationship just because it doesn’t make sense to them. They wait & make efforts to learn while we’re too eager to stop trying. https://t.co/HANDD1wa98 — . (@RamblingMayhem) September 15, 2021

My father writes everything in his diary, he spends at least 20 mins daily to write down the things happened that day. I many times tried to maintain diary writing, but failed. Our fathers are just superb. — श्रीMurali🇮🇳 (@mayamadhava) September 16, 2021