Man shares British Indian passport that belonged to his grandfather from 1931. Makes netizens nostalgic

If you are someone who is fond of looking at antique and historic things, then this post shared on Twitter is too good to miss. A man shared a photo of a passport from 1931 that belonged to his grandfather. The document with British Indian imprints is a relic that is a treasure for history buffs.

Anshuman Singh shared that his grandfather owned a British Indian passport that was issued at Lahore in 1931. He said his grandfather must have been 31 years old then. The passport even contains his grandfather’s photo and signature. The countries for which the passport is valid are “India and Kenya Colony”, the document states. The passport was valid till July 3, 1936.

My Grandfather’s “British Indian Passport”, issued at Lahore in 1931. He must’ve been 31 years old then. pic.twitter.com/KzGja0gnKB — Anshuman Singh (@anshumansingh75) January 7, 2023

Replying to the tweet, a user shared a passport of her great grandfather named Kartar Singh from the same time period with visa stamps of Italy, the Netherlands and Germany.

Here is from my great grandfather Sardar Kartar Singh. It was kept safe by my mama ji and last year my mama ji handed it over to me. You can also see the visa/arrival stamps from Italy, Netherlands, Germany, Bombay. pic.twitter.com/krDLDq6QgY — Rimpy bergamo (@r_bergamo_) January 8, 2023

“Wow that is good treasure and you can claim Lahore domicile anytime,” commented another user.

“Was your grandfather by any chance one of the last few Hindu Jatts, since he had a hair cut and Rai in his name since Jatt sikhs rarely were non-keshdhari and middle names such as Rai were often used by Hindu Jatts,although mixed hindu-sikh families amongst jatt were common,” a netizen asked.

Replying to him, Anshuman Singh wrote, “He was atheist from a young age, ran away from home in his teens and cut his hair. His family were Jatt Sikh, his father and both his brothers were keshdhari. He was the only one in the family with Rai in his name, everyone else was/is Singh. Not sure why/how he got that name.”

Asked by another netizen how his grandfather felt about “losing Lahore forever after partition in 1947”, Anshuman Singh said, “He never really talked about losing it, however he would talk about the beautiful gardens and the bright lights of Lahore.”