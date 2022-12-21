‘Takes notes’: Man sends delivery service agent to speak to Apple staff at Bengaluru store

The hassle of speaking to customer care service providers and getting issues resolved is often tiring and time-consuming. However, a person from Bengaluru came up with a quirky way to fast track the process and find a quick solution. The ‘Peak Bengaluru’ moment won the appreciation of netizens.

When faced with an issue with Apple’s service, instead of endlessly attending calls, the person purportedly just sent a Dunzo or Swiggy Genie-like service provider to the Apple Store and directly communicated with the staff. Swiggy Genie is the service provided by the food delivery company through which customers can get things picked and delivered within a city. The company Dunzo also offers the same service.

Tagging Peak Bengaluru, a Twitter handle which often shares intriguing incidents, Twitter user Shankar Ganesh shared the hilarious incident and internet users found it “brilliant”. “A person sent a Dunzo or Swiggy Genie guy to the Imagine Apple Store here and spoke to the staff through his phone (to bypass centralized call centers) Just @peakbengaluru things I guess,” tweeted Ganesh.

A person sent a Dunzo or Swiggy Genie guy to the Imagine Apple Store here and spoke to the staff through his phone (to bypass centralized call centers) Just @peakbengaluru things I guess. — Shankar Ganesh (@_shankarganesh) December 17, 2022

The tweet sparked interest online and many agreed to use it. A user commented, “Absolutely brilliant stuff.” Another user wrote, “*Takes notes*”

Similar Peak Bengaluru moments often go viral and in November this year, an auto-rickshaw driver returned a woman’s Apple AirPods. The woman had lost her AirPods while travelling in an auto, however, the driver returned to the location where he had dropped her. Using PhonePe transactions and by connecting the AirPods, the driver managed to identify the owner’s name.