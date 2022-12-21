scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022

‘Takes notes’: Man sends delivery service agent to speak to Apple staff at Bengaluru store

Tagging Peak Bengaluru, a Twitter handle which often shares intriguing incidents, Twitter user Shankar Ganesh shared the hilarious incident and internet users found it "brilliant".

peak bengaluru moment, swiggy genie sent for apple customer issue, dunzo agent, Bengaluru, indian expressThe ‘Peak Bengaluru’ moment won the appreciation of netizens.
The hassle of speaking to customer care service providers and getting issues resolved is often tiring and time-consuming. However, a person from Bengaluru came up with a quirky way to fast track the process and find a quick solution. The ‘Peak Bengaluru’ moment won the appreciation of netizens.

When faced with an issue with Apple’s service, instead of endlessly attending calls, the person purportedly just sent a Dunzo or Swiggy Genie-like service provider to the Apple Store and directly communicated with the staff. Swiggy Genie is the service provided by the food delivery company through which customers can get things picked and delivered within a city. The company Dunzo also offers the same service.

Tagging Peak Bengaluru, a Twitter handle which often shares intriguing incidents, Twitter user Shankar Ganesh shared the hilarious incident and internet users found it “brilliant”. “A person sent a Dunzo or Swiggy Genie guy to the Imagine Apple Store here and spoke to the staff through his phone (to bypass centralized call centers) Just @peakbengaluru things I guess,” tweeted Ganesh.

The tweet sparked interest online and many agreed to use it. A user commented, “Absolutely brilliant stuff.” Another user wrote, “*Takes notes*”

Similar Peak Bengaluru moments often go viral and in November this year, an auto-rickshaw driver returned a woman’s Apple AirPods. The woman had lost her AirPods while travelling in an auto, however, the driver returned to the location where he had dropped her. Using PhonePe transactions and by connecting the AirPods, the driver managed to identify the owner’s name.

First published on: 21-12-2022 at 05:20:11 pm
