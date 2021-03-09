scorecardresearch
Tuesday, March 09, 2021
Man seeks Pune cop’s ‘help’ to ask out woman during Twitter chat, his reply wins the internet

Pune City Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta had gone live on Twitter on Monday to take questions from the public and address various issues as part of #LetsTalkCPPuneCity initiative.

By: Trends Desk |
March 9, 2021 1:35:29 pm
pune commissioner, pune police, pune cp no means no, pune cp reply man ask woman out, police funny news, indian express,Netizens love the top cop's witty reply. (Source: Pune CP/ Twitter)

The Pune police commissioner’s sensible answer to an innocuous question during a live interaction on Twitter has impressed many online. As part of #LetsTalkCPPuneCity initiative, Amitabh Gupta went live on Twitter on Monday. During the interaction, a person requested him to “do something” and convince his friend to accept his love proposal.

Gupta answered, “Unfortunately, without her consent, we can’t be of any help. Nor should you do anything against her will.” However, in a tongue-in-cheek response, he added: “If she does agree someday, you have our best wishes and blessings. #ANoMeansNo.”

The witty reaction by Gupta left many in splits online. While some wondered why he replied to a question like this, others argued it was to send out a strong message to people not to harass women.

He answered with local citizens for more than an hour and answered a wide range of questions related to Covid protocols, women’s safety, and violations of rules by citizens.

