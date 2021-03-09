Man seeks Pune cop’s ‘help’ to ask out woman during Twitter chat, his reply wins the internet

The Pune police commissioner’s sensible answer to an innocuous question during a live interaction on Twitter has impressed many online. As part of #LetsTalkCPPuneCity initiative, Amitabh Gupta went live on Twitter on Monday. During the interaction, a person requested him to “do something” and convince his friend to accept his love proposal.

Gupta answered, “Unfortunately, without her consent, we can’t be of any help. Nor should you do anything against her will.” However, in a tongue-in-cheek response, he added: “If she does agree someday, you have our best wishes and blessings. #ANoMeansNo.”

Unfortunately, without her consent, even we can’t be of any help. Nor should you do anything against her will. And if she does agree some day, you have our best wishes and blessings. #ANoMeansNo #LetsTalkCPPuneCity @PuneCityPolice https://t.co/aBrVTm0KI8 — CP Pune City (@CPPuneCity) March 8, 2021

The witty reaction by Gupta left many in splits online. While some wondered why he replied to a question like this, others argued it was to send out a strong message to people not to harass women.

Very good initiative of interaction. All the best.

Crisp, administratively perfect and elderly advise to the youth. — Gajendra Narain (@gnarain11) March 9, 2021

Relationship counseling at its best 😜 — Shibi Payamal (@ShibiPayamal) March 8, 2021

It’s stupid but I’d say that’s forward thinking to keep a track of potential stalker 😜 — Jitendra Darne (@jitendradarne) March 8, 2021

He answered with local citizens for more than an hour and answered a wide range of questions related to Covid protocols, women’s safety, and violations of rules by citizens.