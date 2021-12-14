scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, December 14, 2021
MUST READ

Anushka Sharma left teary-eyed as man saves injured monkey through mouth-to-mouth resuscitation, watch viral video

Anushka Sharma, R Ashwin and Suriya shared the video of this humane act.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
December 14, 2021 4:46:10 pm
monkey cpr video, man gives crp to money, baby monkey resuscitate video, man save baby monkey, viral videos, good news, indian expressPeople on social media lauded the man for his prompt action to help the animal in distress.

A video of a man resuscitating an injured monkey has won hearts on social media. The video of the man’s effort to save the simian was shared by actors such as Anushka Sharma, Suriya Sivakumar and cricketer Ashwin Ravichandran. While Anushka shared the video with a teary-eyed emoji, Ashwin wrote, “There is hope”.

According to reports, on 9 December, M Prabhu, a 38-year-old cab driver from Perambalur in Tamil Nadu, saw a heavily injured monkey who had managed to climb a tree after it was attacked by dogs. He immediately picked up the injured animal and rushed him to a veterinary hospital on a two-wheeler along with his friend.

However, he noticed on the way that the monkey was losing its breath and might not survive the trip. This prompted him to give the animal a CPR treatment and perform mouth-to-mouth resuscitation. The intense treatment, which he had learned over a decade ago in a first-aid training course in Thanjavur, worked promptly.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Watch the video and see how M Prabhu smiles in relief as the animal regains consciousness:

The animal is said to have recovered and is under the care of the forest department. In the last two days, the 45-second video has gone viral with over 465k views and more than 6,800 retweets.

Some people have asserted the need for including first-aid treatment in the school curriculum so that more people can save lives.

Another user appreciated the man’s kindness and tweeted: “His happiness is priceless, I will give him a big hug when I meet him, but in the meantime, I request everyone who is reading this, please learn some basic life-saving skills, first aid training, you never know when you can become a hero and save a life, Make way for an ambulance.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 14: Latest News

Advertisement