Anushka Sharma left teary-eyed as man saves injured monkey through mouth-to-mouth resuscitation, watch viral video

A video of a man resuscitating an injured monkey has won hearts on social media. The video of the man’s effort to save the simian was shared by actors such as Anushka Sharma, Suriya Sivakumar and cricketer Ashwin Ravichandran. While Anushka shared the video with a teary-eyed emoji, Ashwin wrote, “There is hope”.

According to reports, on 9 December, M Prabhu, a 38-year-old cab driver from Perambalur in Tamil Nadu, saw a heavily injured monkey who had managed to climb a tree after it was attacked by dogs. He immediately picked up the injured animal and rushed him to a veterinary hospital on a two-wheeler along with his friend.

However, he noticed on the way that the monkey was losing its breath and might not survive the trip. This prompted him to give the animal a CPR treatment and perform mouth-to-mouth resuscitation. The intense treatment, which he had learned over a decade ago in a first-aid training course in Thanjavur, worked promptly.

Watch the video and see how M Prabhu smiles in relief as the animal regains consciousness:

There are people who still value every little life on this earth. Here Mr.Prabhu uses the first aid techniques he learned years back to resuscitate a 8 month old macaque which was attacked by a group of dogs

His swift action has saved the life of this little fella. @Thiruselvamts pic.twitter.com/bTHhIy5Km9 — Sudha Ramen 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) December 13, 2021

The animal is said to have recovered and is under the care of the forest department. In the last two days, the 45-second video has gone viral with over 465k views and more than 6,800 retweets.

Some people have asserted the need for including first-aid treatment in the school curriculum so that more people can save lives.

Another user appreciated the man’s kindness and tweeted: “His happiness is priceless, I will give him a big hug when I meet him, but in the meantime, I request everyone who is reading this, please learn some basic life-saving skills, first aid training, you never know when you can become a hero and save a life, Make way for an ambulance.”

