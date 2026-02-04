‘Everyone is just watching’: Watch the viral moment a man risks his life to save cattle from an oncoming train in thick fog

The clip shows several cows and buffalo standing dangerously close to the railway tracks, even though the crossing barriers are already down, signalling that a train could arrive at any moment.

By: Trends Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 4, 2026 04:00 PM IST
man saves cows railway crossingWith thick fog enveloping the tracks, the danger was heightened, as a train driver would have struggled to spot the animals in time
Make us preferred source on Google

The saying “not all heroes wear capes” may be familiar, but a recently surfaced viral video brings its meaning to life, showcasing a simple yet powerful act of compassion at a railway crossing.

The clip shows several cows and buffalo standing dangerously close to the railway tracks, even though the crossing barriers are already down, signalling that a train could arrive at any moment. As vehicles wait on the other side, an unidentified man suddenly runs toward the animals, clearly alarmed.

Pointing at the bystanders, he can be heard saying, “Sab tamasha dekh rahe hain par koi inhe nahi bhaga raha hai (Everyone is just watching the spectacle, but no one is trying to move them away)”.

The man continues to warn those around him. “Train kabhi bhi aa sakti hai aur koi madad nahi kar raha hai (The train can come at any time, and no one is helping)”.With thick fog enveloping the tracks, the danger was heightened, as a train driver would have struggled to spot the animals in time.

Without waiting for assistance, the man starts shouting and waving to scare the cattle off the tracks. One by one, he manages to push every animal to safety.

As the clip ends, he is heard saying, “Jai gau mata (Hail Mother Cow)”.

Watch the viral video:

 

Although the exact location and timing of the video are not known, it has quickly gone viral across social media platforms.

The comment section is filled with praise and reflection.

Story continues below this ad

One user wrote, “Real-life hero. Not all capes are visible, some just carry a stick and a lot of courage.” Another commented, “It feels really good to see that even today, some people truly care about the lives of animals.”

Others used the moment to raise deeper concerns. One person noted, “This is the only religion which I really want to pursue… HUMANITY.” Another added a more critical take, writing, “In the country where cows are worshipped, our cows roam in filth and have no safety… If you can’t take care of cattle, why keep them for profit?”

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Mamta Banerjee
'Lawyer' Mamata's '5 minutes' in court: Cites Tagore, calls herself 'bonded labour'
The open window through which the sisters allegedly fell to their deaths.
I saw the sisters fall: Ghaziabad society resident tells his horrifying story
Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge will stream on JioHotstar after its theatrical release.
Why Dhurandhar 2 ditched Netflix for JioHotstar in a massive streaming shake-up, switched music to T-Series
Mahesh Babu plays Lord Rama in Varanasi.
Mahesh Babu confirms playing Lord Rama in Varanasi, SS Rajamouli on the Ramayana episode he has focussed on: 'The father and son relationship...'
After four hours battling the waves, he reached the shore and collapsed from exhaustion
'Absolute hero': Teen boy swims 4 hours through strong waves to save family drifting 14 km into sea
Bengaluru Metro 1 lakh violations
Over 1 lakh violations in Bengaluru Metro: Why BMRCL is now deploying home guards inside every train
Samson
Inside Sanju Samson's childhood: Fisherman grandfather's wisdom, Kerala sea and a village that believed
Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan’s love for chess rivals India’s own and revenge is on the menu for what happened in Budapest
The economy remains in search of a plan
From the Budget, a message: India’s economy is still in search of a plan
Ethanol
US farm exports to India have been surging even with no trade deal
This is Badshah's most expensive watch purchase
Badshah finally reveals the most expensive watch he has ever bought: 'I can't tell you...will get raided'
Created by Matt Schlicht, Moltbook is a Reddit like forum designed exclusively for AI agents.
Moltbook, the ‘AI-only’ social network may actually be run by humans
Advertisement
Must Read
Inside Sanju Samson's childhood: Fisherman grandfather's wisdom, Kerala sea and a village that believed
Samson
Uzbekistan’s love for chess rivals India’s own and revenge is on the menu for what happened in Budapest
Uzbekistan
Under-19 World Cup 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi needs to live up to expectations in the semi-final against Afghanistan
Sooryavanshi
Moltbook, the ‘AI-only’ social network may actually be run by humans
Created by Matt Schlicht, Moltbook is a Reddit like forum designed exclusively for AI agents.
Used this trick to play YouTube videos in the background? Google has shut it down
YouTube says background playback is a Premium-only feature and has updated its mobile web experience to enforce this.
Microsoft pilots new content marketplace for AI training: What it means for publishers
Microsoft will pay Harvard a licensing fee, the report added.
Badshah finally reveals the most expensive watch he has ever bought: 'I can't tell you...will get raided'
This is Badshah's most expensive watch purchase
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
'Absolute hero': Teen boy swims 4 hours through strong waves to save family drifting 14 km into sea
After four hours battling the waves, he reached the shore and collapsed from exhaustion
Over 1 lakh violations in Bengaluru Metro: Why BMRCL is now deploying home guards inside every train
Bengaluru Metro 1 lakh violations
‘I want you back’: Deepinder Goyal calls former Zomato employees to join Eternal
In his post, Deepinder Goyal encouraged his former employees to rejoin the company
'I was mistaken': LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman admits to multiple meetings with Jeffrey Epstein after 2015
In 2019, Reid Hoffman told Axios that his last interaction with Epstein took place in 2015
Zoho’s Sridhar Vembu reveals ‘uncomfortable’ reason why Indians dominate global tech leadership, sparks debate
Zoho's Sridhar Vembu on Indian techies
Feb 04: Latest News
Advertisement