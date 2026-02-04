‘Everyone is just watching’: Watch the viral moment a man risks his life to save cattle from an oncoming train in thick fog

With thick fog enveloping the tracks, the danger was heightened, as a train driver would have struggled to spot the animals in time

The saying “not all heroes wear capes” may be familiar, but a recently surfaced viral video brings its meaning to life, showcasing a simple yet powerful act of compassion at a railway crossing.

The clip shows several cows and buffalo standing dangerously close to the railway tracks, even though the crossing barriers are already down, signalling that a train could arrive at any moment. As vehicles wait on the other side, an unidentified man suddenly runs toward the animals, clearly alarmed.

Pointing at the bystanders, he can be heard saying, “Sab tamasha dekh rahe hain par koi inhe nahi bhaga raha hai (Everyone is just watching the spectacle, but no one is trying to move them away)”.