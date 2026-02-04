‘Everyone is just watching’: Watch the viral moment a man risks his life to save cattle from an oncoming train in thick fog

The saying “not all heroes wear capes” may be familiar, but a recently surfaced viral video brings its meaning to life, showcasing a simple yet powerful act of compassion at a railway crossing.
The clip shows several cows and buffalo standing dangerously close to the railway tracks, even though the crossing barriers are already down, signalling that a train could arrive at any moment. As vehicles wait on the other side, an unidentified man suddenly runs toward the animals, clearly alarmed.
Pointing at the bystanders, he can be heard saying, “Sab tamasha dekh rahe hain par koi inhe nahi bhaga raha hai (Everyone is just watching the spectacle, but no one is trying to move them away)”.
The man continues to warn those around him. “Train kabhi bhi aa sakti hai aur koi madad nahi kar raha hai (The train can come at any time, and no one is helping)”.With thick fog enveloping the tracks, the danger was heightened, as a train driver would have struggled to spot the animals in time.
Without waiting for assistance, the man starts shouting and waving to scare the cattle off the tracks. One by one, he manages to push every animal to safety.
As the clip ends, he is heard saying, “Jai gau mata (Hail Mother Cow)”.
THE MAN SAVED THE COWS AND BULLS FROM BEING HIT BY THE TRAIN. pic.twitter.com/YVXw0be6Hy
— Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) February 2, 2026
Although the exact location and timing of the video are not known, it has quickly gone viral across social media platforms.
The comment section is filled with praise and reflection.
One user wrote, “Real-life hero. Not all capes are visible, some just carry a stick and a lot of courage.” Another commented, “It feels really good to see that even today, some people truly care about the lives of animals.”
Others used the moment to raise deeper concerns. One person noted, “This is the only religion which I really want to pursue… HUMANITY.” Another added a more critical take, writing, “In the country where cows are worshipped, our cows roam in filth and have no safety… If you can’t take care of cattle, why keep them for profit?”
