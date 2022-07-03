Man rides horse to deliver food amid Mumbai rains. Watch video

Last week, severe waterlogging in the wake of incessant rain threw parts of Mumbai out of gear.

While even stepping out of home turned out to be a perilous task for many, a food delivery agent came up with a novel solution to perform his job. His alternative for a vehicle was a horse and his act has left netizens surprised.

A clip shared by Youtube channel Just A Vibe shows the man sitting on top of a horse. He places the food delivery bag on his back and rides the horse. In the middle of other moving vehicles, the horse crosses the road and moves ahead. The clip is seemingly captured from a vehicle amid light rain.

“Swiggy delivery boy on horse Never seen like this before… Mumbai things || Swiggy delivery on Horse,”read the Youtube description.

On Friday, several areas in Mumbai were inundated and there were traffic diversions for the second consecutive day. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Colaba observatory recorded the highest one-day rainfall in July at 227.8 mm since 2015.

The district forecast and warning has issued yellow alert indicating heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places in Mumbai till July 5. The weather bulletin published Saturday by Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai has predicted moderate rain in the city and suburbs, and heavy rainfall at isolated places for 48 hours.