Man rides Harley-Davidson carrying milk vessels; video goes viral

The morning sight of milk being distributed by vendors riding bicycles or mopeds—which allow for frequent halts and slow rides within a minimum budget—is quite common in India. However, a man went overboard by taking the American cruiser bike Harley-Davidson to distribute milk. And its video has gone viral, racking up millions of views.

A clip shared by Instagram user Amit Bhadana shows two large milk vessels tied to a Harley-Davidson. The man is seen venturing out with a helmet hanging on the side of the motorcycle. As the video progresses, he is seen manoeuvring the adventure bike through the roads at night wearing a helmet and carrying the milk vessels.

For unknown reasons, the number plate behind the two-wheeler reads “Nirbhay” and “Gujjar”. Since being shared in December 2022, the clip has amassed more than 3 million views on the Meta-owned platform. Instagram users mocked the man. A user commented, “Reason why HD left India.” Another user wrote, “The only reason Harley left India.”

In 2020, Harley-Davidson Inc announced the closure of its sales and manufacturing operations in India. The American brand had failed to gain a foothold in the country after a decade of unsuccessful efforts, Reuters reported. The closure involved $75 million in restructuring costs, around 70 redundancies and the shutdown of its plant in Bawal, Haryana. The news agency reported that the company would retain merely a scaled-down sales office in Gurgaon, south of New Delhi.