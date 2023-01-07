scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 07, 2023

Man rides Harley-Davidson carrying milk vessels; video goes viral

Since being shared in December 2022, the clip has amassed more than 3 million views on the Meta-owned platform.

man delivers milk in harley davidson, harley davidson bike, milk selling in harley davidson, viral video, indian expressInstagram users mocked the man.

The morning sight of milk being distributed by vendors riding bicycles or mopeds—which allow for frequent halts and slow rides within a minimum budget—is quite common in India. However, a man went overboard by taking the American cruiser bike Harley-Davidson to distribute milk. And its video has gone viral, racking up millions of views.

A clip shared by Instagram user Amit Bhadana shows two large milk vessels tied to a Harley-Davidson. The man is seen venturing out with a helmet hanging on the side of the motorcycle. As the video progresses, he is seen manoeuvring the adventure bike through the roads at night wearing a helmet and carrying the milk vessels.

For unknown reasons, the number plate behind the two-wheeler reads “Nirbhay” and “Gujjar”. Since being shared in December 2022, the clip has amassed more than 3 million views on the Meta-owned platform. Instagram users mocked the man. A user commented, “Reason why HD left India.” Another user wrote, “The only reason Harley left India.”

In 2020, Harley-Davidson Inc announced the closure of its sales and manufacturing operations in India. The American brand had failed to gain a foothold in the country after a decade of unsuccessful efforts, Reuters reported. The closure involved $75 million in restructuring costs, around 70 redundancies and the shutdown of its plant in Bawal, Haryana. The news agency reported that the company would retain merely a scaled-down sales office in Gurgaon, south of New Delhi.

First published on: 07-01-2023 at 20:30 IST
