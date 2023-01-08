Watch: Man rides cycle on busy street while holding planks on his head with both hands

Riding a bicycle without holding its handles is not only hard but can also prove dangerous. A video going viral now shows a man doing exactly that on a busy road while also delicately balancing planks and a few rods on his head.

The video was shared on Twitter by IPS officer Arif Shaikh Saturday and it has been viewed more than 6.85 lakh times already. The man is seen pedalling the bicycle through the street amid pedestrians and cars travelling in both directions while using both hands to hold the items on his head.

The video appears to have been shot by a person moving in another vehicle. “Even if you have nothing else… all you need is this much confidence in life,” the caption accompanying the post, loosely translated from Hindi, says.

“No way…but he is all the Way..amazing,” commented a user. “Only in Kolkata,” said another. “Eager to see how he applies the brake,” another netizen wondered. “I don’t think it’s confidence.. He has become proficient in balancing skill due to practice,” another user wrote. “Why people are showering compliments, this is a real unfortunate one having to risk life for daily bread,” said another netizen.