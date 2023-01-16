scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 16, 2023

‘Such an irresponsible act’: Man rides bike with two cats sitting dangerously. Netizens furious

Shared on January 14 on Twitter, the clip has received more than 1.51 lakh views.

Netizens found the man's actions "irresponsible".
Many people are so fond of their pets that they love to take them along everywhere they go. From accompanying them to parks, some even bring their pets to restaurants and cafes. However, one should consider the safety of their pets while travelling and not put them in untoward danger.

A video has surfaced on Twitter that has ignited the debate about the safety of pets while travelling. The video shows a man riding a motorbike along with his two pet cats. While one cat is sitting perched on top of the man’s backpack, the other cat is sitting at the front side of the bike.

Even though the man is wearing a helmet, the cats are sitting without any safety gear or protection. Twitter user Aarun Gowda posted this clip and said it was recorded in Bengaluru whereas the numberplate of the bike shows that it belongs to Kerala.

Shared on January 14, the clip has received more than 1.51 lakh views. Netizens found the man’s actions “irresponsible” and argued that “some people do not deserve to have pets”.

“Such an irresponsible act!! It’s not something to show off!!,” commented a Twitter user. “I can’t even look at this without feeling super anxious for the kitties. Some people do not deserve to have pets,” said another. “This action puts everyone’s life in the road in danger,” wrote a third. “Very sad. The cats are very inquisitive and may decide to jump off and it may result in not so good consequences,” another netizen remarked.

First published on: 16-01-2023 at 16:08 IST
