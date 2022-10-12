scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022

‘Honesty is rare’: Man returns Rs 201 that stranger had sent him in times of need

The man returned Rs 201 that was transferred to his account more than 1.5 years ago in response to his crowdfunding request.

Helping others in times of need is one of the greatest virtues. When you help someone monetarily, you don’t expect them to return the money, especially when it is only a nominal amount. However, a man shared on LinkedIn how he was surprised when he received money from a random person one day.

Kamal Singh shared on LinkedIn that he received Rs 201 from a random person on PhonePe. On opening the chat, he noticed that he had transferred money to the man almost 1.5 years ago as a small help after reading his crowdfunding request on some social media platform.

In the post, he also shared messages he exchanged with the man. “How’s your mother,” he asked him. The man replied, “She is good and my business is also going nice.” He said he was returning all the money he had taken from people in time of need. “In the world of money minded people I’m surprised by his honesty,” Kamal wrote in the post.

See the post below:

Kamal’s post has received more than 78,000 likes in a day. “It’s good to learn that. Kudos to both of you – one helping the one in need and the other one giving back and thus restoring the faith in mankind. Good people are rare but one is equivalent to 10 bad ones. Keep rocking ahead both of you,” a person commented on LinkedIn. “Honesty is rare but beautiful indeed! Hope the gentleman keeps inspiring,” said another.

First published on: 12-10-2022 at 06:59:37 pm
