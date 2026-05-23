Man returning from Germany to Bengaluru shares stark lifestyle differences: ‘1.5 hours in traffic, meetings until 10 pm’

Tanuj explained in the comments that he returned to India mainly because of family and Germany’s gloomy weather.

For many Indians, moving abroad represents a better quality of life — cleaner cities, less stress, and a healthier work-life balance. But returning home after experiencing that lifestyle can come with its own emotional adjustment. A recent post on X by a man who moved back to Bengaluru after spending six years in Germany has now sparked a wider conversation online about life, work culture, and priorities.

“Moving from Germany to Bengaluru changed my daily routine more than I imagined. Here is the difference:” wrote Tanuj, before describing how drastically his everyday life shifted after returning to India’s tech capital.

Talking about life in Bengaluru, he said, “In Bengaluru, I wake up to car and truck noise, go for morning walks or runs inside a gated society, spend 1.5 hours in traffic to reach office, attend more meetings and brainstorming sessions with less actual work, have lunch with coworkers, take tea and game breaks with chatter everywhere, and even after returning home, meetings continue until 10 PM.”