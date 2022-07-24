Watch: Man rescues sea turtle stuck in tree roots

Sea turtles are one of the most solitary animals in the world. These marine reptiles spend most of their time underwater and come out only to nest their eggs.

However, sometimes they are thrown on the shore due to high tide and some unfortunate ones get stuck in the unlikeliest of places and struggle to get back to the water.

Recently, a video showing the rescue of a sea turtle that was stuck to the roots of a tree on the beach has gone viral on social media.

The undated video shows a man using a knife to cut the roots so that the turtle, whose one fin was entangled, could free itself. After cutting the root, the man pushes the sea turtle towards the sea and within seconds the reptile swims away.

Que gran gesto de humanidad para un ser indefenso, gracias a este señor por salvar la vida de una tortuga que estaba atrapada e indefensa pic.twitter.com/GVRpUWeMes — El Franky (@ElFranky_) July 20, 2022

The woman recording was cheering.. she said “She’s alive! Look at her, She’s swimming! Oh! So cute… She’s been saved!” — Bren (@fierecillla_) July 23, 2022

People complaining how he rescued the turtle wrongly are getting in my nerves , he obviously is not a professional marine biologist. He doesn’t even have shorts on, he walked into the situation with his family & did what he could. The animal went on fast and unharmed. Be thankful — Nadiæ 🤷🏻‍♀️ (@olguith) July 23, 2022

It appears that the man was accompanied by his family members on a beach vacation when they spotted the distressed sea turtle.

The two-minute video of the rescue was shared on Twitter by a popular account which goes by the username @ElFranky_. The video was captioned in Spanish which roughly translates to, “What a great gesture of humanity for a defenceless being. Thanks to this man for saving the life of a turtle that was trapped and defenceless”.

The video has gathered over 3.2 million views since it was posted on July 21. Commenting on it a Twitter user wrote, “The Dad (if he was the kid’s father) did two things: he saved the sea turtle and he showed his son how fulfilling and how right it is to do so.”