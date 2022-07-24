scorecardresearch
Sunday, July 24, 2022

Watch: Man rescues sea turtle stuck in tree roots

The undated video of the sea turtle's rescue has 3.2 million views.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
July 24, 2022 2:59:37 pm
Sea turtle rescue, Sea turtle stuck in tree root rescues, man rescues sea turtle stuck in tree roots, Viral sea turtle rescued at the beach, Viral animal rescue turtle, Indian expressSea turtles spend most of their time underwater.

Sea turtles are one of the most solitary animals in the world. These marine reptiles spend most of their time underwater and come out only to nest their eggs.

However, sometimes they are thrown on the shore due to high tide and some unfortunate ones get stuck in the unlikeliest of places and struggle to get back to the water.

ALSO READ |Rescued from being trafficked, a rare tortoise named ‘Hope’ might save his species from extinction

Recently, a video showing the rescue of a sea turtle that was stuck to the roots of a tree on the beach has gone viral on social media.

The undated video shows a man using a knife to cut the roots so that the turtle, whose one fin was entangled, could free itself. After cutting the root, the man pushes the sea turtle towards the sea and within seconds the reptile swims away.

It appears that the man was accompanied by his family members on a beach vacation when they spotted the distressed sea turtle.

The two-minute video of the rescue was shared on Twitter by a popular account which goes by the username @ElFranky_. The video was captioned in Spanish which roughly translates to, “What a great gesture of humanity for a defenceless being. Thanks to this man for saving the life of a turtle that was trapped and defenceless”.

The video has gathered over 3.2 million views since it was posted on July 21. Commenting on it a Twitter user wrote, “The Dad (if he was the kid’s father) did two things: he saved the sea turtle and he showed his son how fulfilling and how right it is to do so.”

